Southern Careers Institute Announces Women in Tech Training Grant

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Careers Institute (SCI) will offer a Women in Tech training grant to support women pursuing careers in the growing technology field. Despite the proliferation of tech jobs, women remain underrepresented, comprising just 25 percent of computer-science related jobs. Grants for up to $1,000 will be available to women training in software and web development, cybersecurity, data science, and mobile app development.

"The goal of this grant is to encourage women to train for careers in technology," said Nikki England, SCI president. "We want to provide them with financial support to ensure that they aren't left behind and feel confident in entering these high-paying, rapidly growing, career fields."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, computer and information technology occupations are projected to grow 13 percent by 2030, faster than the average for all occupations. Some fields, like software development, are expected to grow by as much as 22 percent.

"At SCI, we are committed to ensuring that our programs are focused on industries with projected labor growth," England added.

The Women in Tech training grants are available to qualifying aspiring female programmers applying for technology programs at SCI. Candidates must complete an application and be committed to continuous enrollment. For more information on qualifications, and to apply, complete the "Request More Info" form found here.

