St. Croix Hospice Expands Care in Missouri with Acquisition of three LifeCare Collective entities: HomeCare of Mid Missouri, Nurses & Company and Transitions Hospice

St. Croix Hospice Expands Care in Missouri with Acquisition of three LifeCare Collective entities: HomeCare of Mid Missouri, Nurses & Company and Transitions Hospice

OAKDALE, Minn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has expanded their service in Missouri after an acquisition of three companies formerly owned by LifeCare Collective: HomeCare of Mid Missouri, Nurses & Company and Transitions Hospice. The acquisition adds four new branch locations, expanding the number of St. Croix Hospice offices in Missouri to six. These new St. Croix Hospice care teams will operate out of branches in Bolivar, Moberly, Nixa and St. Peters, providing expert hospice care to surrounding communities.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Croix Hospice)

This represents the fourth acquisition by St. Croix Hospice in 2021. St. Croix Hospice care teams currently serve nearly 2,700 patients and their families out of 51 branches in eight Midwestern states.

"We are delighted to expand our care in Missouri with four new locations," said Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice CEO. "These teams are already experts at providing superior care in their communities and well-positioned to extend the St. Croix Hospice mission to more hospice patients throughout Missouri."

St. Croix Hospice specializes exclusively in hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Local care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

Hospice care provides quality of life for patients with a terminal diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option, focusing on comfort and dignity. St. Croix Hospice surrounds patients, families and caregivers with a team of compassionate experts who support their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

This transaction was facilitated by Agenda Health, a healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm headquartered in Austin, Texas. Waller served as legal counsel to St. Croix Hospice.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin. St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Cherico

acherico@stcroixhospice.com

612-364-6606

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice