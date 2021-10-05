ADHD Online Launches Medication Management in its Home State of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADHD Online, a leader in telehealth diagnosis and treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), now offers medication management in the organization's home state of Michigan. In addition to an ADHD diagnosis, residents in Michigan can now receive prescription medication from ADHD Online's network of medical providers. The Michigan rollout follows the launch of medication management in California and a record-breaking number of patient interactions last month.

"Three years ago, we started ADHD Online with a vision of serving the ADHD community throughout the country. Today, we are thrilled to begin offering medication management in our own backyard," said Zach Booker, CEO at ADHD Online. "We are cutting the wait time for diagnosis and treatment for ADHD from weeks or months to a matter of days. Our services are available anywhere in the state: throughout the Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula, everywhere from Monroe to Marquette."

ADHD Online continues to grow its footprint of doctorate-level psychologists and board-certified physicians, as they now offer customized treatment options in 18 states, with more being added in 2021. ADHD Online's network of medical providers can prescribe medication directly to a patient's local pharmacy after online visits, a key benefit for both busy urban professionals and remote, rural Michiganders. More information about the comprehensive care program through ADHD Online is available at https://adhdonline.com/med_management/.

"Our multidisciplinary approach is to partner with patients to develop a comprehensive treatment plan that is both safe and effective," said Randall Duthler, M.D., co-founder and chief medical officer of ADHD Online. "We hear the needs of the ADHD community, and we look forward to helping our patients and neighbors in Michigan with tools, treatments and strategies to help them thrive with their ADHD diagnosis."

