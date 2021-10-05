T. Rowe Price Launches New Podcast, 'Confident Conversations On Retirement'

BALTIMORE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price today announced the launch of its new podcast, "Confident Conversations on Retirement" that aims to help investors make more informed financial decisions to achieve the retirement they envision. The series features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspective and strategies on a range of retirement-related topics including saving for health care and other expenses in retirement, and balancing competing financial priorities before and during retirement.

"From T. Rowe Price's annual Retirement Saving and Spending study, we see that confidence about retirement decreases as retirement approaches; we want to change that and help retirement savers build confidence about their future no matter where they are on the retirement journey," said Sylvia Toense head of Global Brand Marketing at T. Rowe Price. "This podcast gives direct access to our experts' unique insights with the goal of helping people feel more confident about investing for their retirement, providing actions that help them close the gap between what they have and what they need."

The first three episodes, "Become a Retirement-Ready Woman", "Market Volatility and Your Retirement" and "Prioritizing Retirement Savings", are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast and other major podcast platforms. The first season will include 15 episodes, with new episodes published every three weeks.

Michael Davis, head of T. Rowe Price's Defined Contribution Council and former deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, will host the first season. Davis said, "It's an absolute joy to be able to speak with such a wide array of experts so distinguished in their fields on such a rich variety of topics. Even as the host, I learned a lot. As a father of two daughters, one of whom we recently dropped off at college, I think about their financial decision-making—do they have the right framework? A lot of the lessons shared during the 'Retirement-Ready Woman' episode were relevant to my girls and to many investors across the country."

