Kaspien to Share Insights on Building an Impactful Target Plus Strategy at Deliverr's Discoverr Conference on October 7, 2021

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, today announced company leadership will present at Deliverr, Inc's Discoverr Conference.

The annual growth strategy conference will be held virtually on October 6-7, 2021. This year's theme is focused on "How to Become a Multi-Million Dollar Brand." The Discoverr Conference brings together founders and top-tier tech firms, driving engaging conversation about e-commerce growth strategies. Speakers include leaders from 30 of the top ecommerce companies, including major digital platforms like Walmart, Wish, Google Shopping, and TikTok, as well as ecommerce services and thought leaders, such as Thras.io, ChannelAdvisor, and Marketplace Pulse.

Kaspien senior leaders Megan Lauterbach, Director of Brand Growth, and Jenn Johnston, Digital Marketing Specialist, will host the discussion, "Lessons for Success from a Target Plus Partner," immediately following the day two keynote presentation. The conversation will feature their learnings from building and growing brands on Target.com through Kaspien's Target Plus partnership, essential lessons for optimization, and strategies for scaling value into the future.



Presentation information:

Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (12:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

Topic: "Lessons for Success from a Target Plus Partner"

Panel: Additional information can be found here



About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick-and-mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

About Deliverr

Deliverr Inc. is a technology-based fulfillment company that enables e-commerce merchants to offer fast two-day and next-day delivery badges on their websites and popular online marketplaces like Walmart, Wish, eBay, and more – thereby helping merchants increase sales and maximize return on ad spend. The San Francisco-based company operates an intelligent nation-wide warehouse network that uses algorithms to allocate inventory across the network and decide the best shipping method to ensure fast fulfillment. All Deliverr services are included in a single low-fixed cost so sellers know exactly what they will pay on day one. The company has native integrations with most leading e-commerce platforms, allowing sellers to create an account in minutes, send inventory into the Deliverr network, and start selling with fast fulfillment in as little as one week. For more information, visit https://deliverr.com/.



