Nomination Committee for Loomis' Annual General Meeting 2022

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following representatives of Loomis AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022:

Elisabet Jamal Bergström, appointed by SEB Fonder, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Bernard Horn , appointed by Polaris Capital Management

Peter Lundkvist , appointed by Tredje AP-fonden

Jacob Lundgren , appointed by Andra AP-fonden

Robin Nestor , appointed by Lannebo Fonder

The Chairman of the Board, Alf Göransson, has convened the Nomination Committee to its first meeting and has also been co-opted to the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2022 regarding the election of Chairman of the General Meeting, members of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board, auditor, fees for the members of the Board including division between the Chairman and the other Board members, as well as fees for committee work, fees to the company's auditor and, if necessary, changes of the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 4th May 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Proposals to the Nomination Committee can be sent via e-mail to carina.cederblad@loomis.com before 31 January 2022.

Alf Göransson

Carina Cederblad +46 8 522 920 53

carina.cederblad@loomis.com

