Realty Income To Commence Exchange Offers And Consent Solicitations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it will commence offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted notes of the following series issued by VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P. ("VEREIT"), for notes to be issued by Realty Income as described below (collectively the "Realty Notes"). A Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") relating to the issuance of the Realty Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 8, 2021, but has not yet been declared effective.

4.600% Notes due 2024 issued by VEREIT (the "2024 Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $500,000,000 of new 4.600% Notes due 2024 issued by Realty Income (the "New 2024 Notes");

4.625% Notes due 2025 issued by VEREIT (the "2025 Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $550,000,000 of new 4.625% Notes due 2025 issued by Realty Income (the "New 2025 Notes");

4.875% Notes due 2026 issued by VEREIT (the "2026 Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $600,000,000 of new 4.875% Notes due 2026 issued by Realty Income (the "New 2026 Notes");

3.950% Notes due 2027 issued by VEREIT (the "2027 Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $600,000,000 of new 3.950% Notes due 2027 issued by Realty Income (the "New 2027 Notes");

3.400% Notes due January 2028 issued by VEREIT (the " January 2028 Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $600,000,000 of new 3.400% Notes due January 2028 issued by Realty Income (the "New January 2028 Notes");

2.200% Notes due June 2028 issued by VEREIT (the " June 2028 Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $500,000,000 of new 2.200% Notes due June 2028 issued by Realty Income (the "New June 2028 Notes");

3.100% Notes due 2029 issued by VEREIT (the "2029 Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $600,000,000 of new 3.100% Notes due 2029 issued by Realty Income (the "New 2029 Notes");

2.850% Notes due 2032 issued by VEREIT (the "2032 Notes") for up to an aggregate principal amount of $700,000,000 of new 2.850% Notes due 2032 issued by Realty Income (the "New 2032 Notes").

The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration (as defined herein), Early Participation Premium (as defined herein) and Total Consideration (as defined herein) for each series of VEREIT Notes:

Aggregate Principal Amount ($mm) Series of Notes Issued by VEREIT to be Exchanged (Collectively, the "VEREIT Notes") CUSIP No. Series of Notes to be Issued by Us (Collectively, the "Realty Notes") Exchange Consideration(1)(2) Early Participation Premium(1)(2) Total Consideration(1)(2)(3)







Realty Notes (principal amount) Cash Realty Notes (principal amount) Realty Notes (principal amount) Cash

















$500 4.600% Notes due 2024 03879QAF1 4.600% Notes due 2024 $970 $1.00 $30 $1,000 $1.00 $550 4.625% Notes due 2025 92340LAD1 4.625% Notes due 2025 $970 $1.00 $30 $1,000 $1.00 $600 4.875% Notes due 2026 92340LAA7 4.875% Notes due 2026 $970 $1.00 $30 $1,000 $1.00 $600 3.950% Notes due 2027 92340LAC3 3.950% Notes due 2027 $970 $1.00 $30 $1,000 $1.00 $600 3.400% Notes due January 2028 92340LAF6 3.400% Notes due January 2028 $970 $1.00 $30 $1,000 $1.00 $500 2.200% Notes due June 2028 92340LAH2 2.200% Notes due June 2028 $970 $1.00 $30 $1,000 $1.00 $600 3.100% Notes due 2029 92340LAE9 3.100% Notes due 2029 $970 $1.00 $30 $1,000 $1.00 $700 2.850% Notes due 2032 92340LAG4 2.850% Notes due 2032 $970 $1.00 $30 $1,000 $1.00



(1) Consideration per $1,000 principal amount of VEREIT Notes validly tendered, subject to any rounding as described herein. (2) The term "Realty Notes" in this column refers, in each case, to the series of Realty Notes corresponding to the series of VEREIT Notes of like tenor and coupon. (3) Includes the Early Participation Premium for VEREIT Notes validly tendered prior to the Early Consent Date described below and not validly withdrawn.

In connection with the exchange offers, Realty Income is also soliciting consents from holders of the VEREIT Notes to amend (the "Proposed Amendments") the indenture governing the VEREIT Notes to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants in the indenture. If the Proposed Amendments are adopted, the VEREIT Notes will be governed by the amended indenture. Holders of the VEREIT Notes under the amended indenture will no longer receive annual, quarterly and other reports from VEREIT, and will no longer be entitled to the benefits of various covenants and other provisions in the indenture and certain other provisions.

The exchange offers and consent solicitations (together, the "Exchange Offers") will commence on October 8, 2021 and expire immediately following 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 5, 2021, unless extended or terminated (the "Expiration Date"). In exchange for each $1,000 principal amount of the VEREIT Notes that is validly tendered prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 22, 2021 (the "Early Consent Date") and not validly withdrawn, holders will receive the total exchange consideration set out in the table above (the "Total Consideration"), which consists of $1,000 principal amount of the Realty Notes and a cash amount of $1.00. The Total Consideration includes the early participation premium set out in the table above (the "Early Participation Premium"), which consists of $30 principal amount of Realty Notes. In exchange for each $1,000 principal amount of the VEREIT Notes that is validly tendered after the Early Consent Date but prior to the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn, holders will receive only the exchange consideration set out in the table above (the "Exchange Consideration"), which is equal to the Total Consideration less the Early Participation Premium and so consists of $970 principal amount of the Realty Notes and a cash amount of $1.00.

Each Realty Note will have the same maturity date, accrue interest at the same annual interest rate, have the same interest payment dates, and same redemption terms as the VEREIT Note for which it is exchanged. Each Realty Note received in exchange for the corresponding VEREIT Note will accrue interest from (and including) the most recent date to which interest has been paid on such VEREIT Note; provided, that interest will only accrue with respect to the aggregate principal amount of the Realty Note received, which may be less than the principal amount of the VEREIT Note tendered for exchange. Except as otherwise set forth in the Prospectus (as defined below), payment will not be received for accrued and unpaid interest on the VEREIT Note exchanged at the time of the exchange.

The Realty Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Realty Income and will rank equally in right of payment with all other existing and future senior indebtedness of Realty Income. The Realty Notes will be effectively subordinated in right of payment to all of Realty Income's existing and future secured indebtedness (to the extent of the value of the collateral securing such indebtedness) and structurally subordinated to all obligations of Realty Income's subsidiaries with respect to the assets of such subsidiaries, other than any subsidiaries that may guarantee the Realty Notes in the future.

The consummation of the Exchange Offers is subject to, and conditional upon, the satisfaction or waiver (other than the waiver of the condition requiring consummation of the Mergers (as defined in the Prospectus)) of the conditions set forth in Realty Income's preliminary prospectus, dated as of October 8, 2021 (the "Prospectus"), including, among other things, (i) the consummation of the Mergers, which are currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions and (ii) receipt of valid consents to the proposed amendments from the holders of at least a majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of each series of the VEREIT Notes. Tendered VEREIT Notes, and related consents, may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Date and Realty Income may terminate or withdraw the Exchange Offers at any time for any reason.

The closing of the Mergers is not conditioned upon the completion of the Exchange Offers.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities described herein and is also not a solicitation of the related consents. The Exchange Offers may be made only pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Prospectus and the other related materials. A Registration Statement relating to the Realty Notes has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Realty Notes may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC.

