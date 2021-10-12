The Museum of Broadcast Communications Presents New Exhibit: 'A Century of Radio'

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Broadcast Communications (MBC) is pleased to announce a new exhibit: "A Century of Radio." The formal opening is Thursday, October 28, the same day as the museum's 2021 Radio Hall of Fame Induction, to be held at Wintrust's Grand Banking Hall in Chicago. The exhibit preview dates are now through October 27 at 360 N. State Street in Chicago. Through the generous sponsorship of Wintrust, The Bergen Foundation, Shure and Retail First, the museum will be offering FREE admission through 2021.

The new "Century of Radio" exhibit brings to life the intertwined stories of the business, the science and the culture of an industry that transformed the American experience. Kraig Kitchin, co-chair of the Radio Hall of Fame and executive board member for the museum, explains the value of the exhibit, "Radio offers a rich history of creative work and technological innovation. It's important that the museum is showcasing to the public all that radio has given us, encouraging the next generation of talent to our industry. I'm excited to have the Induction Ceremony for the Radio Hall of Fame in Chicago to coincide with the opening of this fantastic new exhibit."

"Radio has been fueled by creative genius, whether they worked on-air or behind the scenes. Our museum will provide the learning platform to the next generation to explore the past, turn a critical eye on the present, and fuel the change for the future," adds David Plier, chairman of The Museum of Broadcast Communications.

MBC Interim Director Jim Carlton led the creative development of the exhibit and brought a fresh new look to the space. "We had a wealth of creative talent on this team, including Glennon Shaffner and Geoffrey Frankel. Their design and production talents helped to give us the vibrancy we were looking for in this new exhibit."

Aileen Bishop, newly appointed to the deputy director post, added both operational wizardry and her own creative talent. The new exhibit is scheduled to run through Summer 2022.

"There are too many stories of technical genius, creative talent, and business ingenuity to put into one exhibit. Our goal is to provide a rotation of stories so that we can shed light on more of the talent that should be in the spotlight of history," explains Carol Summerfield, executive board member and one of the exhibit planners.

Artifacts on display include Chicago radio personality Larry Lujack's famed Smith-Corona typewriter, which he used to write "Animal Stories"; radio legend Edgar Bergen's original ventriloquist partners Charlie McCarthy, Mortimer Snerd and Effie Klinker; and a rare collection of vintage radio premiums.

The museum is also showcasing an exhibit of artwork featured on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." Oliver's self-proclaimed "Masterpiece Gallery" will be on display through Sunday, October 24.

The MBC received a $10,000 grant with an additional $10,000 donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. A suggested donation of one non-perishable food item will be accepted to support the food bank.

For tickets and more information, visit museum.tv. For Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tickets, visit radiohalloffame.com.

