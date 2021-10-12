OSHA Reveals Top 10 Safety Violations for Fiscal Year 2021 at NSC Safety Congress & Expo

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has announced its preliminary Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for fiscal year 2021. NSC Safety+Health Associate Editor Kevin Druley introduced Patrick Kapust, deputy director of OSHA's Directorate of Enforcement Programs, who presented the list virtually during the 2021 NSC Safety Congress & Expo, the world's largest annual gathering of safety professionals.

The National Safety Council is dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. (PRNewsfoto/National Safety Council)

Fall Protection (1926.501) remains at the top of the list for the 11th year in a row, followed by Respiratory Protection (1910.134) and Ladders (1926.1053). Hazard Communication, which spent the last several years at number two, moved to the fifth spot on this year's list.

"Throughout the pandemic workplace safety has become more important than ever," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. "Although incredible advancements are made in safety each year, the OSHA Top 10 list reminds us that we must continue to pinpoint areas where we can improve so we can better prioritize workplace safety in the future world of work."

The Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for FY 2021 are:

Fall Protection – General Requirements (1926.501): 5,295 violations Respiratory Protection (1910.134): 2,527 Ladders (1926.1053): 2,026 Scaffolding (1926.451): 1,948 Hazard Communication (1910.1200): 1,947 Lockout/Tagout (1910.147): 1,698 Fall Protection – Training Requirements (1926.503): 1,666 Personal Protective and Lifesaving Equipment – Eye and Face Protection (1926.102): 1,452 Powered Industrial Trucks (1910.178): 1,420 Machine Guarding (1910.212): 1,113

A more in-depth analysis of the Top 10 violations for 2021 will be published in the December edition of Safety+Health magazine, a National Safety Council publication.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Safety Council