PrivaceraCloud 4.0 Enables Groundbreaking Governed Data Sharing Across the Open Cloud New distributed user management framework and data domains enable enterprises to easily and securely share data with customers, partners, and suppliers

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the unified data access governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced the general availability of PrivaceraCloud 4.0, marking an industry-disrupting milestone in data governance and security. The offering sets a new benchmark in data access governance by enabling enterprises to securely and rapidly exchange data– both inside and outside organizational boundaries– with a unified interface to govern and enforce fine-grained data permissions and policies. The company was recently acknowledged for its data governance capabilities having been named the most innovative platform as evaluated by GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Solutions.

According to Gartner®, "Data and analytics leaders who share data externally generate three times more measurable economic benefit than those who do not." It further adds, "According to the Sixth Annual Gartner Chief Data Officer Survey, respondents who successfully increased data sharing led D&A teams that were 1.7 times more effective at showing demonstrable, verifiable value to D&A stakeholders." [1]

The new governed data sharing capabilities in PrivaceraCloud 4.0 provide access across a greater amount of business data, enabling enterprises to make faster, more intelligent business decisions. Enterprises can leverage this shared data to gain a deeper understanding of customers and improve their experiences, while keeping pace with evolving business needs. Governed data sharing also reduces operational costs by enabling organizations to leverage their current cloud systems and investments without setting up new data streams or ingestion channels to securely collaborate or share data.

In a traditional data governance model, defining and enforcing data access policies across various business units in an enterprise, rests on the shoulders of the IT organization. This often causes a bottleneck that delays data and analytics teams from getting rapid access to data needed to inform business decisions and product innovation. PrivaceraCloud 4.0 removes this constriction by distributing data ownership and logically grouping functional data sets into Data Domains (e.g., sales or marketing data) across the enterprise. Data Owners are assigned for each Data Domain, so each aspect of the data governance framework is aligned with Data Owners who work most closely with the data and understand it best.

Governed data sharing accelerates business transformation and critical data insights by enabling:

Rapid, Self-Service Data Access - Data consumers can request access to data within their assigned Data Domains, and data owners can rapidly grant access with one click, accelerating analysis of trusted data for faster analytics and business insights.

Automated Policy Enforcement - Data access policies are automated and enforced between Data Owners and Data Domains, alleviating IT teams from managing hundreds of access requests from data consumers manually, while still maintaining holistic visibility of data and its usage.

Unified Data Visibility & Compliance - Visibility of data and how it is used across enterprises is unified and auditable across all data sources, ensuring enterprises are safeguarded against compliance or privacy violations.

Scalability for the Future of Cloud - Unified data access policies and enforcement, coupled with automated workflows, ensure enterprises are ever-ready for the continued influx of more data, more users, and more connected cloud services.

"PrivaceraCloud 4.0 is a direct response to a tremendous need we've seen across the data and analytics industry. Our customers asked for a seamless, secure way to share critical business data internally and externally with partners, so they can keep pace with rapidly evolving business needs – and we listened," said Rajiv Dholakia, VP of Product Management at Privacera. "We are excited to provide this new, unified, secure experience to help our customers and partners alike truly maximize the power of their data and transform their businesses."

With PrivaceraCloud 4.0, enterprises can unify their analytics processes to enable secure, seamless data collaboration internally across various business units, as well as externally with partners, customers, and suppliers, to transform data value without compromising security or privacy.

"At Databricks, we understand the critical need for businesses to access and share business data without compromising security," said Pankaj Dugar, VP of Product Partnerships. "Together with Privacera, our joint customers can build an automated data access solution on the lakehouse for a well-structured data governance model that enables rapid collaboration and data sharing."

"Starburst helps companies make better and faster decisions, providing access to distributed data no matter where it lives - on-prem, in the cloud, or spread across clouds. While distributed data architectures, such as Data Mesh, are rising in popularity, governing a distributed data environment can be challenging," said Justin Borgman, Co-Founder & CEO at Starburst. "Data security and governance must be prioritized to protect data fidelity and ensure customer trust. Our partnership with Privacera guarantees that our customers never have to sacrifice security or compliance when analyzing critical business data."

About Privacera

Privacera's SaaS-based data security and governance platform enables analytics teams to access data without compromising compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a single pane of glass for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Starburst and Snowflake. Privacera's platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer industries and federal agencies/government to automate sensitive data discovery and easily manage high-fidelity policy management at petabyte scale on-prem and in the cloud. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Privacera was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™. Visit www.privacera.com or follow @Privacera on Twitter or LinkedIn.

