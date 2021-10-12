Trive Structured Capital | Speed and Certainty of Execution

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital is actively seeking investment opportunities for its Structured Capital Strategy, where the firm can tailor bespoke debt and equity structures for strategically viable, middle market companies. With year-end quickly approaching, Trive has the ability to move quickly in order to execute and fund a transaction in the fourth quarter.

Certainty to Close

Trive's flexible mandate and committed capital base allows the firm to provide all of the capital required to close a transaction, including senior debt and junior capital. Trive's ability to provide a one-stop solution simplifies the process, enables an expedited timeline to close and provides high certainty of execution by dealing with one party.

Support of Trive's Full Investment Team

Trive's Structured Capital strategy is supported by Trive's entire investment team, with decades of experience executing on structured and non-control transactions. We have a strong track record of partnering with founders, owner-operators and private companies across a range of situations, including minority recaps, acquisition financing, management buyouts and growth investments.

More Than Just Capital

With Trive's operational, hands-on approach to investing, companies have access to more than just capital when partnering with Trive. The firm's investment team and suite of talented Operating Partners serve as value-added resources to our management teams, even in non-control situations.

TRIVE STRUCTURED CAPITAL

From special situation credit to non-control equity capital, Trive has the ability to create flexible capital solutions for companies seeking a value-added partner with the resources and mindset to effect real change.

Trive's Structured Capital Strategy specializes in creating bespoke, tailored capital solutions to companies at or near an inflection point. Our focus, agnostic to capital structure, is the needs of the business, existing shareholders and management teams – allowing stakeholders to achieve their unique goals while maintaining meaningful upside and control. Trive invests with a hands-on, operational approach, seeking to form meaningful and collaborative partnerships with key stakeholders and those driving value.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with approximately $3.6 billion in assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

