The new addition makes Armada the largest nutraceutical contract manufacturer in the US, and further expands synergies with sister company Prinova, an ingredient distributor and flavor manufacturer, also part of the publicly-traded Nagase Group.

Armada Nutrition, A Nagase Group Company, Releases Plans For New State-Of-The-Art Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Facility In Utah The new addition makes Armada the largest nutraceutical contract manufacturer in the US, and further expands synergies with sister company Prinova, an ingredient distributor and flavor manufacturer, also part of the publicly-traded Nagase Group.

SPRING HILL, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada Nutrition, a full-service product developer and manufacturer specializing in powder and capsule applications, announces plans to broaden its operation capacity with a new nutraceutical manufacturing facility. The new facility will be 438,000 square feet and, together with its Spring Hill, TN plant, will be part of over 750,000 square feet of manufacturing space, making Armada one of the industry's largest contract manufacturers in the US in terms of capacity and output.

Armada Nutrition releases plans for a new state-of-the-art nutraceutical contract manufacturing facility in Utah.

Armada's growth can be attributed partially to the increasing industry demand for higher quality and safety standards in manufacturing practices. The historically fragmented dietary supplement industry has seen increased consolidation over recent years, as Fortune 500 food companies look to acquire emerging wellness brands and, in turn, improve their internal standards. Similar to the existing Tennessee location, Armada's new facility will have BRC, NSF, NSF for Sport and ISO 17025 certifications. Armada's position as a 100% owned subsidiary of the $8B+ publicly-traded Nagase Group provides additional assurances to this end.

Further driving Armada's growth is vertical integration afforded by sister company Prinova, a global leading distributor of amino acids, proteins, sweeteners, and other functional ingredients. The combined purchasing power of both Nagase Group entities far surpasses any competitors in the nutraceutical contract manufacturing space.

Prinova President and CEO Don Thorp comments on the plans: "We're extremely excited about the Utah facility expansion, and the plans to bring more high-end contract manufacturing capacity to the industry and to our customers. Now more than ever, our customers are interested in reliability, safety, and quality in their supply chain, and this new facility will allow us to continue to deliver on that expectation."

Armada President Brent Laffey looks forward to carrying out the company's vision on this larger scale. "Our approach with Armada has been to offer the speed, service, and innovation that the industry demands," Laffey says, "while delivering the quality and safety standard you would expect from a publicly-traded company."

The plant will be fully operational in Q2 2022.

Backed by over 35 years of experience in servicing the health & nutrition industry, Armada Nutrition was founded in 2015 as a full-service contract manufacturer specializing in powder applications. The company offers an array of product development, manufacturing, and packaging services supported by in-house industry experts that can boldly take an idea from concept to completion.

Visit the Armada website to learn more at http://armadanutrition.com/

Armada's new facility more than doubles manufacturing capacity and serves customers on both coasts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Armada Nutrition