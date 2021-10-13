Basil Street automated pizza kitchens (APK), a contactless food solution, are expected to arrive at some of the largest airports in the country in the next several months

Basil Street Announces Partnership with Automated Retail Company Prepango to Bring Innovative Automated Pizza Kitchens to Major Airports Nationwide Basil Street automated pizza kitchens (APK), a contactless food solution, are expected to arrive at some of the largest airports in the country in the next several months

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 2021 nationwide rollout, Basil Street has announced a partnership with Prepango , an automated retail company specializing in securing contracts for automated retail, food and beverage in airports. With existing operations at several of the largest airports in the country, the partnership marks a poignant milestone for Basil Street as it expands into the aviation and travel industry.

Basil Street Automated Pizza Kitchen (APK)

Basil Street is scheduled to launch an APK in San Antonio International Airport in the coming weeks. Thereafter, airports slated for launch or in discussions, and where Prepango currently has vending contracts, include Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Cincinnati/North Kentucky International Airport, Indianapolis International Airport, and others. These high-volume, highly regulated locations are garnering significant attention given Basil Street APKs are a fully certified hot food solution, meeting all regulatory requirements by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL and EPA-approved).

Built on the premise of providing contactless and convenient food solutions, Basil Street has primarily focused its automated pizza kitchen (APK) locations in settings such as universities, and corporate manufacturing and business headquarters. With the expansion to the nation's airport network, Basil Street will harness Prepango's expansive relationships and existing agreements to deploy and operate APKs through a single partner filling the need for delicious and quick meals for travelers on the go. Prepango's strong focus on customer service with the mission to exceed customer expectation, which aligns with Basil Street's key brand attribute, further highlights the value and primarily reasoning for the partnership.

"We have all experienced the desire for hot and filling meals during air travel," said Deglin Kenealy, CEO of Basil Street. "Whether waiting to board a flight, between connections, or during late night layovers, food selections are oftentimes limited or inconvenient due to long lines. We are thrilled to partner with Prepango, an expert in the field of automated solutions with a strong focus on airports, to help us feed the masses no matter the time constraints inherent within travel. Through their expertise, we are proud to have begun expanding our portfolio with potentially 200 airport APKs being placed over the next 12-18 months."

"Basil Street's APKs fall right in line with other premium innovative automated retail solutions we offer our customers, which include illy coffee, Sprinkles Cupcakes, LEGO, and KYLIE among others, and is exactly what our customers are looking for," said Marcos Modiano, founder, and CEO of Prepango LLC. "We prefer to partner with companies whose machines are fully certified by (NSF) and (UL) and Basil Street easily meets our standards when it comes to customer safety for automated pizza. Already, we have seen strong interest from our airport partners inquiring about Basil Street APKs to provide a quality food option to passengers at a time when service and opening hours fluctuate drastically due to the ongoing labor shortage."

Keeping quality and convenience as forefront values, Basil Street's kiosks feature three 10-inch Italian style, thin-crust pizza offerings: four-cheese, pepperoni, and a "Pizza of the Month," selling between $12.95-$14.95. All of Basil Street's pizzas are made with the freshest ingredients and then flash-frozen, to preserve the flavor and freshness, before being cooked-to-order in about three minutes. The cooking process utilizes their patented three-element non-microwave speed oven. The combination of the revolutionary oven technology and pizza quality creates a finished product that rivals an elevated pizzeria. Basil Street has figured out how to deliver a brick-oven pizza experience in a fraction of the time.

Further information on Basil Street can be found on its website at www.basilstreetpizza.com .

Further information on Prepango can be found on its website at www.prepango.com .

Media Contact:

The Brand Amp

(678) 313-0799

basilstcafePR@thebrandamp.com

Basil Street Securities Disclaimer

Basil Street Cafe is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: Basil Street Cafe: https://www.seedinvest.com/basil.street.cafe

Basil Street (PRNewsfoto/Basil Street)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Basil Street