Direct Agents Expands New York City Headquarters

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Agents, an independent and minority-owned digital marketing agency, with offices in both New York and Los Angeles, is now expanding its NYC headquarters. Despite the challenges of the pandemic and the uncertainty of the future of NYC in 2020, Direct Agents believed and stayed true to its roots. The agency started viewing new office spaces for the New York team over a year ago and recently landed on a space in Flatiron, NYC.

Direct Agents (PRNewsfoto/Direct Agents)

Direct Agents is now expanding its NYC headquarters

Sara Martinez-Noriega, VP of Human Resources, led the charge for the upgrade, touring over 50 spaces across the city. "Providing a space where we can do impactful work, learn, grow, and just have fun has always been key to Direct Agents' culture," says Sara, "so finding a location with lots of room for collaboration, great natural lighting, and walkability was a must." After nearly two decades in offices in the East Village and SoHo areas, Sara Martinez-Noriega found the perfect fit just north of Union Square and south of Madison Square Park in NYC.

As a 4x Best Place to Work in New York, offering a space to collaborate in-person is an important step to maintaining the culture of Direct Agents. Rather than transitioning to a fully remote model or downsizing like many companies have, the team is expanding. Direct Agents has doubled office square footage and now has space for 100+ team members.

Located on Fifth Avenue and 22nd Street, the new office, named "The Direct Agents Acceleration Hub", is the penthouse of a luxury office building and has 360-degree views of the city, including the Empire State Building, the Flatiron Building, and Hudson Yards.

The Direct Agents leadership team has been built by a collaborative environment but understands that the future is hybrid. Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Direct Agents, notes that "our new Acceleration Hub allows us to come together as a team to drive innovation through in-person collaboration, but we're also equipped for the future with our hybrid work model."

The agency plans to move into the new headquarters at 149 Fifth Avenue starting January 1st, 2022. "Our expanded New York City headquarters comes at a key inflection point in our company growth story and provides an exciting new hub for our teams to create, innovate, and thrive together over the next decade," notes Josh Boaz, Co-Founder & Managing Director.



