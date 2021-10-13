La Roche-Posay Drives Awareness of Dermatological Grade Skincare with the Launch of the brand's First-Ever TV Commercial!

Double Repair Face Moisturizer is the star of a new ad created to help improve awareness of a quality moisturizer for all skin types

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, over 110 million Americans are experiencing a disease or condition that affects the largest organ – the skin – with up to 85% of all Americans experiencing a skin disease in their lifetimei. Whether that is acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, among others, what is common is that each of these affects the ability of skin to maintain its natural barrier function. The role of a quality, dermatologist-tested moisturizer is well understood by board-certified dermatologists, with over 60% of all visits and prescriptions including an over-the-counter, or non-prescription, recommendation to aid in improvement of skin barrier functionii.

La Roche-Posay's Double Repair Face Moisturizer is the star of the brand's first-ever TV commercial, created to help improve awareness of a quality moisturizer for all skin types.

To help improve awareness of a quality moisturizer for all skin types, La Roche-Posay launched its first national TV commercial, featuring Double Repair Face Moisturizer. The ad started running across all major TV networks on October 6.

Despite the vast number of potential dermatology patients, there are only approximately 10,000 board certified dermatologists practicing in the US today. This may be one of the reasons that only between 12 to 16% of the US population sees a dermatologistiii. For many of these people with skin conditions, a quality, dermatologist-tested moisturizer helps improve their skin and ultimately quality of life.

For over 45 years, La Roche-Posay has been committed to making life-changing dermatological skincare accessible by partnering with dermatologists around the world to develop effective skincare that makes a difference. With this in mind, La Roche-Posay's first TV commercial will feature its top-selling face moisturizer that is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. At $19.99, its elegant lightweight texture and premium formula helps restore healthy-looking skin. Providing a unique double action, it helps repair the skin's barrier after 1 hour and provides long-lasting 48-hour hydration.

Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb explains why she has recommended La Roche-Posay for years, "La Roche-Posay products follow a strict safety and formulation charter, making them tolerable for sensitive skin, yet effective. Not only do their elegant formulas include top dermatologist-backed ingredients, they're also best-in class for safety testing of cosmetic skincare products."

DOUBLE REPAIR FACE MOISTURIZER KEY INGREDIENTS:

La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water: A water that helps skin feel soothed, sourced in the town of La Roche-Posay in France and a core ingredient in most of our products. It contains a unique combination of minerals, trace elements, and a high concentration of selenium, a natural antioxidant.

Ceramide-3: Ceramides are lipids naturally found in skin. They play an essential role to help retain moisture and maintain a healthy skin barrier. Formulas that contain Ceramide 3, which is similar to the lipids found in the skin, help support the skin's moisture barrier

Niacinamide: A form of vitamin B3, niacinamide is a water-soluble vitamin. It is widely used in dermatology to help skin feel soothed. Within our formulas, helps restore skin's moisture.

Glycerin: Derived from vegetable sources, it's an excellent humectant. It helps hydrate skin by absorbing water from the surrounding environment.

FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. Double Repair Face Moisturizer:

Oil-free

Paraben-free

Fragrance-free

Drying Alcohol-free

Non-comedogenic

Dermatologist tested for safety

Sensitive skin tested

Allergy tested

La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer TV spot will run nationwide and online through early 2022.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer has a suggested retail price of $19.99 and can be purchased at select CVS, Walgreens, Target and Ulta stores and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, Skinstore and Skincarerx.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwideiii, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us

