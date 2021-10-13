Panasonic Launches Novel Substrate Film Enabling the Development of Soft Printed Electronics

Leveraging patented thermoset polymer technology, Panasonic researchers have developed BEYOLEX™, a pliable, yet durable, stretchable substrate for printed electronics and other applications.

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, through its Electronic Materials Division, is proud to introduce BEYOLEX™, a new thermoset stretchable film for printed electronics. This novel material is based on a proprietary non-silicone thermoset polymer chemistry developed by Panasonic researchers at the Electronic Materials laboratory in Kadoma, Osaka, Japan.

This new product BEYOLEX™ features softness, conformability, high temperature resistance, and ultra-low permanent deformation after stretching. The stretchable film is 100 microns in thickness, delivered on a high temperature Polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) carrier for mechanical stability during processing and a thin Polyethylene terephthalate (PET or polyester) coversheet for protection. The high surface energy of the BEYOLEX™ substrate makes it compatible with a wide variety of functional inks and pastes, including screen-printed stretchable silver composite pastes; sintered metal pastes; and liquid metals like eutectic Indium Gallium alloys. These properties make BEYOLEX™ substrate attractive for many end-use applications including, but not limited to, health/wellness, automotive, sensors, haptics, Internet of Things (IoT), gaming, augmented reality (AR), soft robotics and aerospace.

"This novel non-silicone polymer resin system exhibits amazing properties when made into a film," said Takatoshi Abe, Research Manager, Panasonic Electronic Materials Division and Co-inventor of BEYOLEX™ technology. "We think this technology - which our team developed, patented, and commercialized - can be the foundation for many new innovative products that will improve people's lives."

Product Feature

Good Elongation: More than 200%

Soft and Conformable: Modulus of less than 2.5 MPa

Ultra-Low Hysteresis: Less than 0.1% permanent deformation after 100% stretching

High Temperature Resistance: Greater than 300°C

Transparent: More than 90% Transmission Over Visible Spectrum

Good Electrical Properties: Breakdown Voltage 98 KV/mm

Property Table

Property Test Method Unit BEYOLEXTM MUAS13111AA* Elongation ASTM D822 % 200 < Modulus @ 50% Strain ASTM D822 MPa < 2.5 Hysteresis Panasonic Internal % < 0.1 Heat Resistance TG/DTA (Air)/ 5% weight loss °C 302 Breakdown Voltage IEC 60243-1 KV/mm 98 Dk/Df@10 GHz IPC TM650 2.5.5.10 - 2.8/0.052 Dk/Df@2 GHz IPC TM650 2.5.5.10 - 3.3/0.73 Transparency 13468-1 % 90 < 50% Stretching Endurance Panasonic Internal cycles 10,000 <

*These are representative measured values, not specifications or guarantees of performance.

No Other Printed Electronic Substrate like BEYOLEX™

As electronic devices become more ubiquitous, their form-factors have evolved to meet their end use requirements. Traditional printed electronic substrates like polyester and polyimide films are not pliable, stretchable, or soft. Silicone-based films can be incompatible with standard electronic materials and processes. Thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) are commonly used as a substrate for pliable printed electronics, but these films have low temperature resistance and can be prone to permanent deformation after being strained.

"We view electronic materials based on this polymer technology as enabling an entire new class of soft and pliable electronic devices," said Andy Behr, Technology Manager, Panasonic Electronic Materials.

Availability

BEYOLEX™ film is initially available as Panasonic product number MUAS13111AA: A4 size (210mm x 300mm) sheets, 5 sheets per package. Custom configurations, roll, or sheet sizes may be available depending on minimum order quantities. Packages of BEYOLEX™ MUAS13111AA will be available for purchase from selected distribution partners in North America.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us/

