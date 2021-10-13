PeopleScout's Affinix™ Talent Technology Wins Platinum in the 2021 TITAN Business Awards for Superior Product Innovation PeopleScout recognized for Affinix's innovation in analytics, digital transformation and DE&I to optimize the talent process

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been named a Platinum Award winner, the highest designation, in the fall season of the 2021 TITAN Business Awards (TITAN) distinguished awards program.

(PRNewsfoto/PeopleScout)

PeopleScout was recognized as a winner in the Achievement category for superior achievement in product innovation for its proprietary talent technology Affinix. Affinix meets the growing demand for an AI-enabled and consumer-like candidate experience by providing the right balance of automation, human-touch and personalization. By reimagining the sourcing and recruiting cycle from start to finish, Affinix leverages cutting-edge talent acquisition technology for a seamless experience and better results.

"We praise the phenomenal Titan-like accomplishments of a wide range of organizations, from all sectors, and their strong determination to achieve greater heights," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. "The winners of the season set the bar for future businesses to follow."

"We are honored to receive this recognition from TITAN," said President and COO of PeopleReady and PeopleScout Taryn Owen. "As our clients continue to respond to the Great Rehire and Great Resignation, we have made it our priority to take a proactive approach to evolving our technology to stay ahead of their needs—from talent shortages to improving DE&I, or whatever the future may bring."

As Affinix continues to evolve, the technology releases new functionality on a quarterly basis. Key thematic areas of focus include expanding actionable insights, digital transformation using emerging technology, diversity and inclusion enhancements, and reskilling and upskilling talent.

To learn more about the winners of the 2021 TITAN Business Awards, visit the website.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Students Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards. IAA's mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact:

Sarah Katz Candelario

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

skatz@peoplescout.com

312-915-554

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PeopleScout