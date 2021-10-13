Syska Hennessy Promotes Jose Herrera to Senior Principal; Four Others Elevated to Associate Principal

Syska Hennessy Promotes Jose Herrera to Senior Principal; Four Others Elevated to Associate Principal

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has promoted Jose Herrera, PE, LEED AP, to senior principal in the firm's San Francisco office, where he leads critical client relationships and projects as well as the mechanical department. Syska has also elevated four other professionals in various offices to associate principal.

Jose Herrera

Mr. Herrera has more than three decades of experience as a mechanical engineer and project manager, including 12 years at Syska. His portfolio of projects represents a wide range of geographical regions, each of which has distinct climatic conditions, local codes, and building standards.

"Our clients appreciate Jose's extensive knowledge, his unfailing energy, and his positive attitude," says Syska co-president Gary Brennen. "They know that his involvement in projects equates to successful outcomes."

The new associate principals are:

Will B. Hodges , PE , who has nearly 20 years of experience in mechanical engineering with a specialty in critical HVAC systems. ( Dallas office).





Robin Mosley, PE, LEED AP , a mechanical engineer with nearly 25 years of experience and practice area leader for Syska's Orange County and San Diego offices.





Brian Nguyen , RCDD , who has more than 15 years of experience in information technology. ( New York )





Christopher Westcott, PE, CEM, LEED AP, who has more than 30 years of experience in the engineering of mechanical systems. ( New York )

"These associate principals dedicated themselves to maintaining the highest standards of performance amid the pandemic," says co-president Cyrus Izzo. "They, along with Jose, epitomize talent, leadership, and commitment."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information, and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 18 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

syska.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Galindez

mgalindez@syska.com

212.556.3390

Syska Hennessy Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Syska Hennessy Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syska Hennessy Group