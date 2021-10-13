tec5USA to Host Webinar on Field Based Solution for Detection of Counterfeit Medicine

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tec5USA, a leading designer and manufacturer of in-line process spectrometers, announced plans to host a free webinar on November 10th discussing the growing problem of counterfeit medications and their handheld solution for detection. The webinar will feature Dr. Michelle Pressler, Business Development Manager and Application Scientist at tec5USA. Dr. Pressler has an extensive background in the biotech, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, and is a subject matter expert in molecular spectroscopy with comprehensive application knowledge.

"The presence of substandard and counterfeit pharmaceuticals is growing at a staggering rate, and it's not only costing companies billions of dollars every year, but it's also leading to deaths worldwide," commented Dr. Pressler.

tec5USA and Spectral Engines technology has made it possible to detect for dangerous counterfeits using a cost effective, small device that can deployed at multiple stages in the distribution chain, ensuring safety for end-users. Historically, solutions for detecting substandard or counterfeit pharmaceuticals had been prohibitively expensive, resulting in most facilities only employing detection devices at a single point in the distribution chain and making it more difficult to eliminate counterfeits. With the introduction of the NIRONE Devices by tec5USA's sister company Spectral Engines, there is now a lower-cost, highly effective solution that can be easily deployed at multiple stages in the supply chain. The device provides analysis via an app and powerful, cloud-based chemometric analysis.

To register for the free webinar, which will be held on November 10th at 2 PM eastern time, please visit https://l.linklyhq.com/l/d7jj.

About tec5USA:

tec5USA is a leading designer and manufacturer of tailored in-line process spectrometers across a wide spectrum of major industries and contract manufacturer for photonics devices in the life sciences, medical devices, and lab analyzer instrumentation space. Our core product line of rapid in-line spectroscopy solutions provides real-time measurements and accurate process verification resulting in superior cost-savings and yield maximization, consistent quality, and end-to-end supply chain optimization. tec5USA is the North American affiliate of tec5 AG, founded in 1993 and located in Germany, operating through subsidiaries and partners worldwide. For more information please visit https://www.tec5usa.com/ or call (516) 653-2000.

