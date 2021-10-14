GoPro Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on November 4, 2021. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call.

To listen to the live conference call, please call +1 800-367-2403 (US) or +1 334-777-6978 (International) and enter access code 8402962. A replay will be available on the investor page referenced above from approximately two hours after the call through January 27, 2022.

