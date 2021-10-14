Hormel Foods Corporation to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Update Webcast

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, will host a virtual Investor Update later this morning. The management presentation will be livestreamed beginning at 9:00 am ET and will conclude around 11:00 am ET. A live question-and-answer session will follow the management presentation.

Hormel Foods corporate logo

To register for and view the webcast, please visit https://investorupdate.hormelfoods.com/ .

To ask a question during the live Q&A session:

(1) Email your question to IR@Hormel.com.

Or

(2) Dial (844) 479-5350 and reference conference passcode 4262615. The conference line will open around 10:30 a.m. ET.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $10 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations (507) 437-5248 (507) 434-6352 ir@hormel.com media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation