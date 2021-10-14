Hear how CEOs and Board Members from leading retailers and global brands overcame their greatest challenges

Pandoblox and 3GC Group Host Unique Webinar: "CEO Turnaround Tales" Hear how CEOs and Board Members from leading retailers and global brands overcame their greatest challenges

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandoblox (www.pandoblox.com), a leading digital business consulting and technology development company, announced that it is hosting a panel discussion in conjunction with 3GC Group (www.3gcgroup.com), a premier technology operations optimization firm, on the subject of "CEO Turnaround Tales."

The webinar will focus on how forward-thinking CEOs and executives see a business crisis as an enormous problem, while others recognize it as an opportunity that leads to new leadership strategies - resulting in stronger, leaner, and more profitable business operations.

Andrew Clarke, a seasoned executive within the retail arena, assumed the role of CEO at Francesca's (700+ locations) one month before the Covid-19 global lockdown. He was able to navigate through the uncertainty and create a 90-day turnaround plan to steer the company through the worst global economic downturn in decades. Find out how he leveraged opportunities in this unprecedented and unknown territory.

Pat Turpin, an investment banker and previous executive at Costco, recognized an untapped market at a struggling rice cake factory that was hemorrhaging money and struggling with operations. He was able to see through the issues and capitalize on a huge opportunity within the health conscious snack space by repurposing the company's existing assets and launching the global brand known as "Popchips." Find out how he orchestrated this asset reallocation and rebranding, and rapidly turned the company from an unknown player into a global brand sensation.

Webinar date and time:

CEO Turnaround Tales: Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

12:30-1:30 PM, PST

Discover how a business crisis can lead to growth - if you have the right corporate culture and mindset. This is information every C-level executive needs to help them lead their company through the inevitable challenges that lay ahead.

Advance registration is required.

