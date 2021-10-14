Science Based Targets initiative approves eBay's ambitious goal to reduce scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions 90% by 2030

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. today announced its continued commitment to climate action by setting an ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). eBay commits to reduce its own (scope 1 and scope 2) emissions 90% by 2030 from a 2019 base year, in line with limiting global temperature warming to 1.5°C– the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process and aligned with the Paris Agreement. eBay also commits to reduce value chain (scope 3) emissions from downstream transportation and distribution by 20% in the same timeframe. These emissions represent the transportation of the goods shipped using its platform and eBay will work with its logistics providers to offer low-carbon alternatives.

eBay (www.ebay.com)

Separate from the science-based target, eBay is also committing to be carbon neutral for its offices and data centers (scope 1 and 2) by the end of 2021. With this commitment eBay will continue to prioritize reducing its footprint and will offset any remaining emissions to be carbon neutral from this year on.

"At eBay, we believe we have an urgent and important responsibility to mitigate the impact of climate change," said Renee Morin, Chief Sustainability Officer at eBay. "We are committed to ambitious action and the approval of our science-based target along with our accelerated carbon neutrality goal are critical to the work we are doing to have real, measurable impact."

"We congratulate eBay on setting science-based targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement," said Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Managing Director, Science Based Targets at CDP, one of the SBTi partners. "By setting ambitious science-based targets grounded in climate science, eBay is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change."

Impactful Investments

To reduce its environmental impact, eBay has taken a number of steps including reduction of overall energy use, moving electricity supply to renewable energy sources, reduction of water usage, waste diversion and more. In 2020, eBay sourced 74% of its electricity supply from renewable energy, up from 66% in 2019 and eBay's San Jose headquarters is 100% powered by renewable energy, with a target to cover 100% of our operations by 2025.

From eBay's SBT baseline year of 2019 to 2020, eBay's has already reduced scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 19% primarily due to increased investment in renewables.

Looking Ahead

eBay is continuing to accelerate its transition to a clean energy economy, for example the recent investment alongside McDonald's with Lightsource bp to purchase power from what will be Louisiana's largest solar project. Once completed in mid-2023, the project will generate over 600,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy annually, which is estimated to abate more than 450,000 metric tons of GHG emissions annually.

Learn more about eBay's commitment to environmental best practices including support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals here .

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled over $85 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eBay Inc.