FanClub Sports Finally Announces its Long-Awaited Public Launch

TORONTO and MADRID, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Founders David Mirynech, Mate Kovacs & Brian Leiberman are proud to announce the launch of FanClub Sports (FanClub).

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in Madrid, Spain, FanClub Sports is a sports investment platform and community that democratizes access to investing in pro sports. FanClub provides team owners and limited partners (LPs) with financing and liquidity while giving investors and fans a chance to own professional sports clubs. FanClub's mission is to make sports ownership available for everyone.

FanClub has three core product offerings:

FanClub Syndicates: Syndicates are pop-up online sports funds. They are structured as special-purpose vehicles that aggregate accredited investors for the purpose of investing in a single sports team or league. FanClub invests these funds in select opportunities

FanClub Crowdsales: FanClub Crowdsales sell direct investment interest in sports teams and leagues to retail investors through our partnership with a FINRA registered broker dealer. Sales are marketed across teams socials and global fanbases to create a engaging and memorable experience for teams

FanClub Market: FanClub Market is FanClub's secondary marketplace where investors can receive liquidity for their shares and new buyers can find a variety of opportunities across the sports world. FanClub Market is operated in partnership with our FINRA registered ATS

FanClub empowers sports clubs to find cheap, recurring, and sustainable forms of capital to weather the new normal while creating an engaging fan experience through memorable transactions.

FanClub has already worked with clubs ranging from European Football to North American pro sports. We are building a bridge from the old world of sports to the new and are now, together with like-minded teams and individuals, architecting the next-generation of pro-sports ownership.

Who We Are

Consisting of a team of former sports analytics and operations veterans, investment bankers, venture capitalists, and fintech executives, the FanClub team possesses a wealth of experience in private capital markets, sports, and digital assets.

Dave Mirynech, Co-Founder and CEO of FanClub said, "After years of focusing on private market financing and liquidity solutions, we advised on several high profile transactions involving prominent clubs. Our experience illuminated several key trends including poor liquidity for owners and investors contrasted against dynamic growth across media rights, online gambling, content delivery, esports, digital assets, and social engagement. Before the pandemic, our team did an exceptional job of predicting the wave of private equity that has been invested in teams and leagues in the last 16 months. The collapse of live attendance and subsequent liquidity crisis brought on by COVID-19 was really the event that turned our conviction into action and has prompted us to capitalize on this incredible opportunity. Most importantly, our passion for sports, finance, and technology made this a no-brainer for us to pursue."

Yet despite prominent firms such as Silver Lake, CVC Capital, and Ares Management making waves with several flashy investments into big clubs, Mirynech insists they are demonstrably different then your traditional private equity firm, "With our backgrounds in technology startups and venture capital, our focus is on providing a killer end-to-end product that simplifies the archaic private investing experience. The debut of 2021 IPOs like Robinhood and Coinbase shows how a clean interface and simple user experience can transform financial access and attract non-traditional investors. We decided to pick a high-performing asset class like sports that was notoriously inaccessible to most people yet probably holds the most global appeal and fandom of any subsection of private equity."

HIGHLIGHTS

FanClub caters to teams and investors around the world with a global footprint in Toronto , Montreal, Los Angeles, and Madrid FanClub sports a diverse investor network spanning over 200 single and multi-family offices, sports and entertainment groups, high-net worth individuals, and athletes FanClub is in the process of structuring and syndicating several investments across European football, North American pro sports, and new venture opportunities in sports media, technology, and fan engagement

About FanClub Sports Capital

