Third Economy and ImpactARC Announce Partnership to Advance Institutional Investor's Sustainable Investment Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Economy LLC, a leading sustainable investment research and consulting firm, has announced a strategic partnership with ImpactARC, an impact investing advisory firm led by pioneers in the green bond space. Our collective investment expertise in multiple asset classes and a variety of portfolio construction techniques will help us further advance and promote the sustainable investment capabilities of our mutual clients globally.

Third Economy was founded in 2018 by Chad Spitler, a former BlackRock executive, that builds and promotes investment capabilities such as responsible investment policies, approaches to ESG integration, impact assessments, values-based investing, proxy voting and engagement strategies and reporting.

ImpactARC's team, led by green bond experts Dr. Judith Moore and Alya Kayal, JD, along with Senior Advisor Stuart Kinnersley, is driven by a shared passion to progress impact investing by helping clients develop resilient and customized processes and portfolios, making them fit for purpose in our rapidly changing world. The integration of strategic and authentic sustainability practices will both minimize reputational risks and lay the foundation to meet challenging business demands.

The Third Economy and ImpactARC partnership will facilitate access to their combined expertise for clients of both firms, delivering powerful synergies among Third Economy's leadership in ESG analysis in public and private equity and real estate, investment stewardship, and corporate sustainability, and ImpactARC's expertise in fixed income, green bonds, impact investing and green-portfolio construction.

About Third Economy

Third Economy is a sustainable investment research and consulting firm based in San Francisco, CA. We work with corporations and institutional investors to understand how sustainability factors impact financial value. We help our clients leverage this understanding to enhance and promote their own capabilities, thus building a more sustainable economy, a third economy.

About ImpactARC

ImpactARC is an impact consulting firm based in the Washington DC area that provides forward-looking innovative solutions to support a genuine and rapid transition to a less carbon intensive economy. The ARC symbolizes the commitment to bridge gaps between global challenges, key financial participants, and financing deficits. ImpactARC's mission is to aid the mobilization of capital to preserve and make the planet a fair habitat for all.

