American Cancer Society Launches its First Cohort of Health System Screening Interventions with More Than 50 Institutions, Through Its National Return to Screening Initiative Organization will collaborate with health system partners to develop innovative practices to increase screening and decrease cancer disparities

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) has announced a partnership with HealthLinc to improve colorectal cancer screening rates as part of the national Return to Screening (RTS) initiative. This is part of an overarching cohort with more than 51 institutions across the country to drive quality improvement processes and interventions to deliver cancer screenings appropriately, safely, and equitably during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. This specific intervention made possible through charitable support provided by Roche Diagnostics.

"The support from Roche for our Return to Screening effort with HealthLinc is critical to address the significant gaps and delays in cancer screening we've seen as a result of the pandemic," said Kathy Goss, Ph.D., Regional Vice President of Cancer Control at the American Cancer Society. "Ultimately, our goal is to save more lives by both preventing cancer and detecting cancers earlier when they are easier to treat."

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, elective medical procedures, including cancer screening, were largely put on hold to prioritize urgent needs and reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare settings. One consequence of this has been an immediate and substantial decline in cancer screening. In response, ACS has initiated a RTS initiative to support public health agencies, health care providers, and screening advocates across the nation to promote and deliver cancer screening appropriately, safely, and equitably during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional thanks to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Pfizer Oncology and Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) along with other partners for their national sponsorship and support of the campaign.

"Roche is proud to support this nationwide effort with the American Cancer Society to address screening delays and get people back on track with their preventative health," said Matt Sause, president and CEO, Roche Diagnostics Corporation North America. "Our long-term vision is to continue to innovate diagnostics and therapies with the goal of one day finding a cure for cancer, a disease that affects so many."

As part of the nationwide initiative, ACS is partnering with health systems to implement focused efforts to screen people who have historically had low screening rates and are most affected by COVID-19. These Return to Screening Quality Improvement Projects will support health systems to apply quality improvement tools and evidence-based interventions in under resourced communities to minimize the effects of the pandemic on cancer screening. As part of this collaboration, the American Cancer Society will award $20,000 to HealthLinc, totaling more than one million to support the first of a series of cohorts.

"The pandemic disproportionately impacted the underserved in so many ways, including the postponement of vital, preventative screenings," said Beth Wrobel, CEO of HealthLinc. "We are grateful to the American Cancer Society for their support as we work to get our patients the cancer screenings they so desperately need."

Success for this initiative includes: minimizing the effects of the pandemic on breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screening; addressing disparities and reduce barriers to screening exacerbated by the pandemic; creating learning communities to foster best practice sharing; and executing long lasting, sustainable and meaningful process.

