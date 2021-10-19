Zwipe joins forces with IC Payment to offer Biometric Payment Cards to banks in Latin America

OSLO, Norway and SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IC Payment is partnering with Zwipe, a Norway-based biometric fintech, to offer biometric payment solutions in the Latin American and Caribbean markets.

IC Payment is a Fintech, expert in the development of new technologies behind different payment methods. It is based in Santiago de Chile with offices in Uruguay and Argentina as well as a solid network of partners across Latin America. IC Payment offers a complete set of payment solutions for both in person and digital environments. Highlighting its instant issuance solution for financial cards through a self-service model, called "Instant CardPoint". Allowing to issue a card instantly ready to be used without limitations of designs, brands, or customer service hours.

Speaking on this collaboration, Mr. Christian Herrera, CEO of IC Payment, said "Biometric payment cards are attracting increased interest from issuers as they deliver a much better user experience through transaction security and safety. We are delighted that our partnership with Zwipe enables us to provide the ultimate next-generation payment experience in the market. This innovation will help our partners and customers to differentiate their offerings. Making them more competitive as a result, which in turn drives further growth".

The two organizations will now align their product delivery and initiate joint sales efforts to bring biometric cards across key markets in Latin America.

"We are thrilled that IC Payment has selected Zwipe Pay ONE to enable their issuer, processor and card bureau clients to adopt biometric payment cards. We look forward to introducing the next generation of contactless payment cards in large and high growth payment markets in Latin America and the Caribbean. IC Payment is a well-recognized brand in the card payments space in these markets, and we look forward to mutual success in this region," said André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe.

About IC Payment

IC Payment was born with the mission of bringing new payment method technologies to the financial sector through innovation and security. In its nine years of operation in Latin America, IC Payment has promoted and accompanied its clients in the early adoption of new payment technologies. IC Payment's current commitment is to take the instant issuance of financial cards beyond the scope of bank branches. Expanding its hourly service, physical presence and promoting financial inclusion. IC Payment consolidated a strategic alliance with the fintech of the French group be ys, to continue strengthening its research and development in an environment of continuous advancement of innovation and sustainability.

About Zwipe

Zwipe is pioneering the next generation contactless payments experience, providing biometric payment cards components and wearables technology that enable consumers to authorize transactions with their fingerprints without compromising their privacy. Together with an ecosystem of partners including global brands within digital security and financial services, Zwipe is "Making Convenience Safe & Secure" for banks, merchants and consumers. Zwipe's solutions address the hygiene and data theft pitfalls inherent in traditional authentication methods. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence, Zwipe is leading the next great shift in payments from contactless to contact free. To learn more, visit zwipe.com

