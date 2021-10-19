Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $15.1 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, up 40.8 percent from $10.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first nine months of 2021 totaled $47.4 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, up 57.6 percent from $30.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2020.

"Mercantile's talented and dedicated people, commitment to local decision making, and longstanding investments in technology all contributed to the bank's growth in commercial and residential mortgage loans, earnings, net interest income, and fee income, all while maintaining strong asset quality metrics and operating expense discipline," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "The significant growth in core commercial loans during the quarter, especially when considering the current economic and operating environments, is a noteworthy feat and reflects our commercial lending team's ongoing concerted effort to meet existing customers' credit needs and to foster new relationships. Based on our current loan pipeline, we believe core commercial loan originations will remain robust during the fourth quarter and into 2022."

Third quarter highlights include:

Strong growth in core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans

Sustained strength in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines

Ongoing strength in asset quality metrics

Solid earnings and capital position

Growth in key fee income categories

Additional growth in local deposits

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $46.7 million during the third quarter of 2021, up $3.9 million, or 9.1 percent, from the prior-year third quarter. Net interest income during the third quarter of 2021 was $31.1 million, up from $29.5 million during the respective 2020 period due to the positive impact of earning asset growth, which more than offset a lower net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $15.6 million during the third quarter of 2021, up $2.3 million from the third quarter of 2020, mainly due to revenue associated with an interest rate swap program that was introduced during the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 2.71 percent in the third quarter of 2021, down from 2.86 percent in the prior-year third quarter, reflecting excess liquidity and a lower yield on securities.

The yield on average earning assets declined from 3.45 percent during the third quarter of 2020 to 3.13 percent during the respective 2021 period due to a change in earning asset mix and a decreased yield on securities. A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and persisted during the remainder of 2020 and first nine months of 2021, negatively impacted both the yield on average earning assets and the net interest margin by 40 basis points to 50 basis points during the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. The excess funds, consisting primarily of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of federal government stimulus programs, lower business and consumer investing and spending, and Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness activities. The decreased yield on securities mainly depicted lower yields on newly purchased bonds, reflecting the declining interest rate environment, and a reduced level of accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds.

The cost of funds decreased from 0.59 percent during the third quarter of 2020 to 0.42 percent during the current-year third quarter, primarily due to a change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, and lower rates paid on local time deposits, reflecting the declining interest rate environment.

Mercantile recorded provision expense of $1.9 million and $3.2 million during the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year third quarter mainly reflected net commercial loan growth, while the provision expense recorded during the prior-year third quarter was primarily comprised of increased allocations associated with the downgrading of certain non-impaired commercial loan relationships to reflect stressed economic conditions stemming from the COVID-19 environment.

Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2021 was $15.6 million, an increase of 17.0 percent when compared to the prior-year third quarter. The higher level of noninterest income mainly reflected fee income generated from an interest rate swap program that was introduced during the fourth quarter of 2020, which provides certain commercial borrowers with a longer-term fixed-rate option and assists Mercantile in managing associated longer-term interest rate risk. Growth in debit and credit card income and service charges on accounts also contributed to the increased level of noninterest income. Mortgage banking income remained sound in the third quarter of 2021 as sustained strength in purchase mortgage originations largely mitigated the negative impacts of an expected decrease in refinance activity, a lower mortgage loan sold percentage, and a decreased gain on sale rate.

Noninterest expense totaled $26.2 million during the third quarter of 2021, down $0.2 million from the third quarter of 2020. The lower level of expense primarily resulted from decreased compensation costs, mainly reflecting a reduced bonus accrual and lower stock-based compensation expense, which more than offset increased regular salary expense primarily stemming from annual employee merit pay increases. The bonus accrual during the third quarter of last year was increased due to a change in estimate as no accruals were recorded during the first and second quarters of the year due to COVID-19 and associated weakened economic environment. Health insurance costs increased in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior-year third quarter mainly due to a higher level of claims, some of which resulted from the treatment of COVID-19 related medical conditions. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums were up in the current-year third quarter compared to the respective 2020 period primarily as a result of an increased assessment base and rate.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "The growth in key fee income categories reflects our continuing efforts to augment our noninterest income revenue streams, which represented 33 percent of operating revenue in the third quarter. Our interest rate risk swap program continues to be well received by commercial loan customers, and the ongoing success in developing new commercial and industrial loan relationships provides us with opportunities to cross sell treasury management products and services, which serve as another contributor to fee income. Growth in residential mortgage loan purchase originations has largely offset the negative impact of an expected decline in refinance activity on mortgage banking income. We remain committed to growing in a cost-conscious manner and are continually reviewing overhead categories in an effort to improve efficiency where feasible."

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, total assets were $4.96 billion, up $527 million, or 11.9 percent, from December 31, 2020. Total loans increased $120 million during the first nine months of 2021, primarily reflecting net increases in core commercial loans of $298 million, of which $162 million occurred in the third quarter, and residential mortgage loans of $73.7 million, which more than offset a net reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $249 million. The growth in core commercial loans during the first nine months of 2021 equated to an annualized growth rate of approximately 16 percent. As of September 30, 2021, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $155 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.

Interest-earning deposits increased $178 million during the first nine months of 2021, mainly reflecting continuing local deposit growth, Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness activities and an increase in sweep accounts, which outpaced loan growth and an expanded securities portfolio.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "We are very pleased with the strong levels of core commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth during the third quarter. The growth in the core commercial loan portfolio, which was achieved in a prudent manner with an unwavering emphasis on sound underwriting and risk-based pricing, reflects our commercial lending team's continuing focus on meeting the needs of our existing customers and successful client acquisition efforts. A majority of the core commercial loan growth was in the commercial and industrial loan category, which typically generates additional local deposits and affords us the opportunity to cross sell treasury management products and services. We are also pleased with the sustained strength of our commercial loan and residential loan pipelines."

Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of September 30, 2021, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.

Total deposits at September 30, 2021, were $3.87 billion, up $457 million, or 13.4 percent, from December 31, 2020. Local deposits were up $480 million during the first nine months of 2021, while brokered deposits were down $23.0 million. The growth in local deposits, which occurred despite typical and expected seasonal business deposit withdrawals used for bonus and tax payments, primarily reflected federal government stimulus payments, reduced business and consumer investing and spending, deposits generated from newly established commercial loan relationships, and Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of September 30, 2021. Wholesale funds were $418 million, or approximately 9 percent of total funds, as of September 30, 2021, compared to $441 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $2.9 million, $4.1 million, and $4.7 million at September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively, with each dollar amount representing 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates. During the third quarter of 2021, loan charge-offs totaled $0.8 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.4 million, providing for net loan charge-offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.05 percent of average total loans. During the first nine months of 2021, loan charge-offs totaled $0.9 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $1.2 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "As evidenced by the continuing low levels of past due loans, gross loan charge-offs, and nonperforming assets, our asset quality metrics have remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sustained strength in asset quality depicts our ongoing focus on proper underwriting and our commercial borrowers' business acumen and success in addressing pandemic-related challenges, including the rising costs and disruption posed by supply chain shortages and a tight labor market."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $452 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $10.7 million from year-end 2020. Mercantile Bank of Michigan's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.4 percent as of September 30, 2021, compared to 13.5 percent at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, Mercantile Bank of Michigan had approximately $94 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 15,717,663 total shares outstanding at September 30, 2021.

As part of $20.0 million common stock repurchase programs announced in May of 2019 and 2021, respectively, Mercantile repurchased approximately 289,000 shares for $8.9 million, at a weighted average all-in cost per share of $30.97, during the third quarter of 2021 and approximately 636,000 shares for $19.8 million, at a weighted average all-in cost per share of $31.14, during the first nine months of 2021. The 2021 program replaced the 2019 program, which was nearing exhaustion. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including Mercantile's stock price, capital position, and financial performance, general market and economic conditions, alternative uses of capital, and applicable legal requirements. As of September 30, 2021, availability under the current program equaled $8.4 million. The program may be discontinued at any time.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "We are pleased that our ongoing financial strength has allowed us to continue our regular quarterly cash dividend program and provide shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments. Our business model, which focuses on mutually beneficial relationship building, exceptional customer service, local decision making, and market-leading products and services, has proven effective in retaining existing clients and attracting new customers, and we believe we are well positioned to produce strong operating results in future periods and remain a consistent high performer that delivers steady and profitable growth."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced third quarter 2021 conference call on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance. The Investor Presentation also contains information relating to Mercantile's COVID-19 pandemic response plan, which may be modified to address new developments, as the company carefully monitors the recent surge in cases. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.9 billion and operates 43 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:





Mercantile Bank Corporation











Third Quarter 2021 Results











MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31,

SEPTEMBER 30,



2021

2020

2020 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 83,804,000 $ 62,832,000 $ 59,283,000 Interest-earning deposits

741,557,000

563,174,000

495,308,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

825,361,000

626,006,000

554,591,000













Securities available for sale

559,564,000

387,347,000

312,424,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,002,000

18,002,000

18,002,000













Loans

3,313,709,000

3,193,470,000

3,324,202,000 Allowance for loan losses

(37,423,000)

(37,967,000)

(35,572,000) Loans, net

3,276,286,000

3,155,503,000

3,288,630,000













Premises and equipment, net

57,465,000

58,959,000

60,446,000 Bank owned life insurance

72,963,000

72,131,000

71,170,000 Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Core deposit intangible, net

1,589,000

2,436,000

2,754,000 Mortgage loans held for sale

47,247,000

22,888,000

26,342,000 Other assets

56,462,000

44,599,000

36,778,000













Total assets $ 4,964,412,000 $ 4,437,344,000 $ 4,420,610,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 1,647,380,000 $ 1,433,403,000 $ 1,449,879,000 Interest-bearing

2,221,611,000

1,978,150,000

1,922,155,000 Total deposits

3,868,991,000

3,411,553,000

3,372,034,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

175,850,000

118,365,000

157,017,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

394,000,000

394,000,000

394,000,000 Subordinated debentures

48,074,000

47,563,000

47,392,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities

25,219,000

24,309,000

18,267,000 Total liabilities

4,512,134,000

3,995,790,000

3,988,710,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

285,033,000

302,029,000

301,896,000 Retained earnings

167,541,000

134,039,000

124,451,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(296,000)

5,486,000

5,553,000 Total shareholders' equity

452,278,000

441,554,000

431,900,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,964,412,000 $ 4,437,344,000 $ 4,420,610,000

Mercantile Bank Corporation

























Third Quarter 2021 Results

























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





























THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 INTEREST INCOME

























Loans, including fees $ 33,656,000



$ 33,664,000

$ 100,430,000

$ 101,428,000

Investment securities

1,941,000





1,788,000



5,375,000



8,554,000

Other interest-earning assets

291,000





142,000



642,000



711,000

Total interest income

35,888,000





35,594,000



106,447,000



110,693,000





























INTEREST EXPENSE

























Deposits

2,184,000





3,466,000



7,247,000



11,808,000

Short-term borrowings

46,000





38,000



122,000



132,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,072,000





2,072,000



6,149,000



6,499,000

Other borrowed money

462,000





509,000



1,401,000



1,857,000

Total interest expense

4,764,000





6,085,000



14,919,000



20,296,000





























Net interest income

31,124,000





29,509,000



91,528,000



90,397,000





























Provision for loan losses

1,900,000





3,200,000



(900,000)



11,550,000





























Net interest income after

























provision for loan losses

29,224,000





26,309,000



92,428,000



78,847,000





























NONINTEREST INCOME

























Service charges on accounts

1,324,000





1,135,000



3,687,000



3,401,000

Mortgage banking income

6,554,000





9,479,000



23,049,000



19,746,000

Credit and debit card income

1,947,000





1,636,000



5,545,000



4,371,000

Interest rate swap income

3,938,000





0



6,086,000



0

Payroll services

412,000





399,000



1,374,000



1,346,000

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

298,000





290,000



872,000



933,000

Gain on sale of branch

0





0



1,058,000



0

Other income

1,095,000





368,000



1,916,000



1,042,000

Total noninterest income

15,568,000





13,307,000



43,587,000



30,839,000





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE

























Salaries and benefits

15,975,000





16,734,000



47,255,000



44,388,000

Occupancy

2,030,000





2,023,000



6,021,000



5,944,000

Furniture and equipment

929,000





871,000



2,719,000



2,500,000

Data processing costs

2,746,000





2,676,000



8,138,000



7,793,000

Other expense

4,530,000





4,119,000



13,386,000



11,954,000

Total noninterest expense

26,210,000





26,423,000



77,519,000



72,579,000





























Income before federal income

























tax expense

18,582,000





13,193,000



58,496,000



37,107,000





























Federal income tax expense

3,531,000





2,507,000



11,114,000



7,051,000





























Net Income $ 15,051,000



$ 10,686,000

$ 47,382,000

$ 30,056,000





























Basic earnings per share

$0.95





$0.66



$2.95



$1.85

Diluted earnings per share

$0.95





$0.66



$2.95



$1.85





























Average basic shares outstanding

15,859,955





16,233,196



16,084,806



16,265,208

Average diluted shares outstanding

15,860,314





16,233,666



16,085,274



16,265,986



Mercantile Bank Corporation



























Third Quarter 2021 Results



























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

































Quarterly

Year-To-Date (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020











3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2021

2020 EARNINGS



























Net interest income $ 31,124

30,871

29,533

31,849

29,509

91,528

90,397 Provision for loan losses $ 1,900

(3,100)

300

2,500

3,200

(900)

11,550 Noninterest income $ 15,568

14,556

13,463

14,333

13,307

43,587

30,839 Noninterest expense $ 26,210

26,192

25,117

25,941

26,423

77,519

72,579 Net income before federal income



























tax expense $ 18,582

22,335

17,579

17,741

13,193

58,496

37,107 Net income $ 15,051

18,091

14,239

14,082

10,686

47,382

30,056 Basic earnings per share $ 0.95

1.12

0.87

0.87

0.66

2.95

1.85 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.95

1.12

0.87

0.87

0.66

2.95

1.85 Average basic shares outstanding

15,859,955

16,116,070

16,283,044

16,279,052

16,233,196

16,084,806

16,265,208 Average diluted shares outstanding

15,860,314

16,116,666

16,283,490

16,279,243

16,233,666

16,085,274

16,265,986





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets

1.23%

1.53%

1.26%

1.25%

0.98%

1.34%

0.99% Return on average equity

13.10%

16.27%

13.02%

12.75%

9.86%

14.12%

9.44% Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 2.71%

2.76%

2.77%

3.00%

2.86%

2.76%

3.19% Efficiency ratio

56.13%

57.66%

58.42%

56.17%

61.71%

57.37%

59.87% Full-time equivalent employees

629

634

621

621

618

629

618





























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS



























Yield on loans

4.07%

3.99%

4.03%

4.34%

4.03%

4.06%

4.28% Yield on securities

1.46%

1.54%

1.61%

1.69%

2.26%

1.53%

3.47% Yield on other interest-earning assets

0.16%

0.12%

0.11%

0.12%

0.12%

0.13%

0.32% Yield on total earning assets

3.13%

3.20%

3.26%

3.55%

3.45%

3.21%

3.91% Yield on total assets

2.94%

3.02%

3.09%

3.35%

3.25%

3.01%

3.67% Cost of deposits

0.23%

0.25%

0.31%

0.37%

0.41%

0.26%

0.52% Cost of borrowed funds

1.67%

1.73%

1.78%

1.75%

1.78%

1.72%

1.98% Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.69%

0.74%

0.82%

0.91%

0.99%

0.75%

1.15% Cost of funds (total earning assets)

0.42%

0.44%

0.49%

0.55%

0.59%

0.45%

0.72% Cost of funds (total assets)

0.39%

0.41%

0.47%

0.51%

0.56%

0.42%

0.67%





























PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

























Loan portfolio - increase interest income $ 48

54

51

158

332

153

786 Trust preferred - increase interest expense $ 171

171

171

171

171

513

513 Core deposit intangible - increase overhead $ 238

291

318

318

318

847

1,086





























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY



























Total mortgage loans originated $ 259,512

237,299

245,200

218,904

237,195

742,011

645,540 Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 143,635

144,476

81,529

99,490

93,068

369,640

197,621 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 115,877

92,823

163,671

119,414

144,127

372,371

447,919 Total saleable mortgage loans $ 177,837

140,497

195,655

159,942

191,318

513,989

512,310 Income on sale of mortgage loans $ 6,659

7,690

9,182

9,476

10,199

23,531

20,045





























CAPITAL



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.17%

8.51%

8.36%

8.89%

8.69%

8.17%

8.69% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.33%

9.47%

9.67%

9.77%

9.80%

9.33%

9.80% Common equity risk-based capital ratio

10.34%

10.87%

11.11%

11.34%

11.37%

10.34%

11.37% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.53%

12.11%

12.41%

12.68%

12.74%

11.53%

12.74% Total risk-based capital ratio

12.47%

13.09%

13.51%

13.80%

13.82%

12.47%

13.82% Tier 1 capital $ 448,010

445,410

437,567

430,146

420,225

448,010

420,225 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 484,594

481,324

476,462

468,113

455,797

484,594

455,797 Total risk-weighted assets $ 3,884,999

3,677,180

3,526,161

3,391,563

3,298,047

3,884,999

3,298,047 Book value per common share $ 28.78

28.23

27.21

27.04

26.59

28.78

26.59 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.53

25.03

24.02

23.86

23.37

25.53

23.37 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.30

0.29

0.29

0.28

0.28

0.88

0.84





























ASSET QUALITY



























Gross loan charge-offs $ 744

68

53

340

124

865

499 Recoveries $ 354

386

481

234

250

1,221

632 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 390

(318)

(428)

106

(126)

(356)

(133) Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.05%

(0.04%)

(0.05%)

0.01%

(0.02%)

(0.01%)

(0.01%) Allowance for loan losses $ 37,423

35,913

38,695

37,967

35,572

37,423

35,572 Allowance to loans

1.13%

1.11%

1.15%

1.19%

1.06%

1.13%

1.06% Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans

1.17%

1.20%

1.33%

1.33%

1.27%

1.17%

1.27% Nonperforming loans $ 2,766

2,746

2,793

3,384

4,141

2,766

4,141 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 111

404

374

701

512

111

512 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.08%

0.08%

0.08%

0.11%

0.12%

0.08%

0.12% Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.06%

0.07%

0.07%

0.09%

0.11%

0.06%

0.11%





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION























Residential real estate:



























Land development $ 33

34

34

35

36

33

36 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

198

0

198 Owner occupied / rental $ 2,063

2,137

2,305

2,607

2,597

2,063

2,597 Commercial real estate:



























Land development $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied $ 100

363

646

1,232

1,576

100

1,576 Non-owner occupied $ 0

0

0

22

23

0

23 Non-real estate:



























Commercial assets $ 673

606

169

172

198

673

198 Consumer assets $ 8

10

13

17

25

8

25 Total nonperforming assets

2,877

3,150

3,167

4,085

4,653

2,877

4,653





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON



























Beginning balance $ 3,150

3,167

4,085

4,653

3,410

4,085

2,736 Additions $ 361

522

116

972

1,615

999

3,148 Return to performing status $ (50)

0

(115)

0

(72)

(165)

(105) Principal payments $ (291)

(484)

(559)

(1,064)

(249)

(1,334)

(637) Sale proceeds $ (209)

0

(77)

(245)

0

(286)

(241) Loan charge-offs $ 0

(55)

(33)

(231)

(51)

(88)

(224) Valuation write-downs $ (84)

0

(250)

0

0

(334)

(24) Ending balance $ 2,877

3,150

3,167

4,085

4,653

2,877

4,653





























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



























Commercial:



























Commercial & industrial $ 1,074,394

1,103,807

1,284,507

1,145,423

1,321,419

1,074,394

1,321,419 Land development & construction $ 38,380

43,111

58,738

55,055

50,941

38,380

50,941 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 551,762

550,504

544,342

529,953

549,364

551,762

549,364 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 998,697

950,993

932,334

917,436

878,897

998,697

878,897 Multi-family & residential rental $ 179,126

161,894

147,294

146,095

137,740

179,126

137,740 Total commercial $ 2,842,359

2,810,309

2,967,215

2,793,962

2,938,361

2,842,359

2,938,361 Retail:



























1-4 family mortgages $ 411,618

380,292

337,844

337,888

322,118

411,618

322,118 Home equity & other consumer $ 59,732

58,240

59,311

61,620

63,723

59,732

63,723 Total retail $ 471,350

438,532

397,155

399,508

385,841

471,350

385,841 Total loans $ 3,313,709

3,248,841

3,364,370

3,193,470

3,324,202

3,313,709

3,324,202





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Loans $ 3,313,709

3,248,841

3,364,370

3,193,470

3,324,202

3,313,709

3,324,202 Securities $ 577,566

524,127

452,259

405,349

330,426

577,566

330,426 Other interest-earning assets $ 741,557

683,638

596,855

563,174

495,308

741,557

495,308 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,632,832

4,456,606

4,413,484

4,161,993

4,149,936

4,632,832

4,149,936 Total assets $ 4,964,412

4,757,414

4,713,023

4,437,344

4,420,610

4,964,412

4,420,610 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,647,380

1,620,829

1,605,471

1,433,403

1,449,879

1,647,380

1,449,879 Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,221,611

2,050,442

2,039,491

1,978,150

1,922,155

2,221,611

1,922,155 Total deposits $ 3,868,991

3,671,271

3,644,962

3,411,553

3,372,034

3,868,991

3,372,034 Total borrowed funds $ 619,441

613,205

584,672

562,360

600,892

619,441

600,892 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,841,052

2,663,647

2,624,163

2,540,510

2,523,047

2,841,052

2,523,047 Shareholders' equity $ 452,278

451,888

441,243

441,554

431,900

452,278

431,900





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Loans $ 3,276,863

3,365,686

3,318,281

3,268,866

3,292,025

3,308,119

3,132,885 Securities $ 547,336

483,805

419,514

365,631

327,668

484,020

335,443 Other interest-earning assets $ 733,801

619,358

591,617

559,593

457,598

648,780

288,310 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,558,000

4,468,849

4,329,412

4,194,090

4,077,291

4,440,919

3,756,638 Total assets $ 4,856,611

4,752,858

4,578,887

4,459,370

4,346,624

4,730,482

4,024,175 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,641,158

1,619,976

1,510,334

1,478,616

1,454,887

1,590,969

1,228,729 Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,125,920

2,074,759

2,026,896

1,936,069

1,863,302

2,076,221

1,785,391 Total deposits $ 3,767,078

3,694,735

3,537,230

3,414,685

3,318,189

3,667,190

3,014,120 Total borrowed funds $ 614,061

594,199

576,645

588,100

583,994

595,105

569,729 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,739,981

2,668,958

2,603,541

2,524,169

2,447,296

2,671,326

2,355,120 Shareholders' equity $ 455,902

445,930

443,548

438,171

429,865

448,516

423,924

