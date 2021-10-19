New-School Sexual Hygiene Company Royal Makes its Debut at All 250+ Meijer Stores Across the U.S. Make room, condom brand titans - this is the first major disruption the industry has seen in decades

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoyalTM, an all-natural sexual hygiene and body care company, today announced its storewide launch at all 250+ Meijer stores across the United States. The minority-owned brand, which differentiates itself by being transparent, healthy and inclusive, is the first to take shelf space at a major retailer away from industry titans that have been around for decades.

Royal's sexual hygiene products, including its 10-pack of Ultra-Thin Premium Condoms (Regular and Extra Large), Premium Water-Based Lubricant, and Aloe & Vitamin E Body Wipes will be available in the "new innovation" family planning section (at eye-level) at all Meijer locations. They range in price from $8.49 to $9.99 and are vegan-friendly, cruelty free, high quality and all natural. And unlike other brands on the shelf, Royal products include a full list of ingredients on the label. They are designed in sleek, inviting, white packaging that is meant to appeal to all genders and pop on the shelves.

"The way we discuss sex and sexuality has changed tremendously over time, which is why it's shocking to me that the major brands in sexual hygiene have not," said Neil Mehta, 31-year-old founder and CEO of Royal. "People are more open than ever before, and it's important that the industry follow suit by being less binary in their marketing and more honest about the ingredients they're using."

Royal first launched as an online condom business in 2017, when Mehta was just 27 years old. His inspiration to create a healthy brand of condoms was the result of a scary mishap in grad school when his girlfriend at the time had an allergic reaction to a flavored condom. Since then, the brand has expanded into lubricant, body wipes, body wash and body lotion.

Meijer, which has hundreds of stores regionally concentrated in the Midwest, will be the first major retailer to offer Royal products on their shelves. For Mehta, this is like a dream come true.

"I grew up in Dayton, Ohio, as a first generation Indian American. We would go to Meijer to shop all the time when I was a kid, but if you had told me I'd be launching a sexual hygiene brand there 20 years later, I would have told you you're crazy," said Mehta. "This announcement and partnership give me such pride to bring Dayton and other midwestern communities our high-quality sexual hygiene products at an affordable price."

As the Royal brand expands from online into retail, Mehta has pledged to continue being intentional about every single product the brand offers its community. "We aren't offering products just to offer products," said Mehta. "We're creating a multi-dimensional experience for all people – providing healthy essentials, partnering with sexual health experts who provide updated sex ed, and promoting a more holistic way of experiencing sexual health."

To learn more about Royal it's many product offerings, visit www.alwaysberoyal.com. Media can find high-res images of Royal products HERE.

About Royal

Royal was established in 2017 with a mission to redefine sexual hygiene and body care by providing full transparency to its customers. The brand focuses on developing high quality, all natural, vegan products that are affordable, accessible, and made for everyone. From condoms and lubricant to body wash and lotion, Royal formulates each product with sustainably sourced, cruelty free, and non-toxic ingredients to keep each customer's body healthy and safe during any experience. For more information, visit www.alwaysberoyal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Royal