Resident Screening Solution Added for Yardi Senior Living Clients

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® solution ScreeningWorks® Pro is now available through RentCafe® Senior CRM. The online screening system delivers comprehensive reports and customized recommendations to help providers evaluate prospective residents.

ScreeningWorks Pro is a trusted solution for resident screening. Now accessible for Yardi clients using RentCafe Senior CRM, the solution automates credit reports, conducts criminal record checks, enables income verification and more.

Accessibility is made possible due to the solution's integration with the Voyager leasing workflow in RentCafe Senior CRM. The integrated system can submit applicant information, make changes to existing screenings and communicate results back into the screening page.

"Utilizing an online screening system is crucial for senior living providers," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "We're pleased to offer our clients automated screening that's integrated with the leasing workflow. Available through RentCafe Senior CRM, ScreeningWorks Pro helps providers identify new residents quickly and efficiently."

Learn how ScreeningWorks Pro helps providers across senior living. For information on the Yardi Senior Living Suite, visit our product page.

