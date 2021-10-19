Thinking about trading options or stock in Nio, Carnival Corp, Macy's, Johnson & Johnson, or Walmart?

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for NIO, CCL, M, JNJ, and WMT.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- NIO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NIO&prnumber=101920217
- CCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CCL&prnumber=101920217
- M: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=M&prnumber=101920217
- JNJ: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=JNJ&prnumber=101920217
- WMT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=WMT&prnumber=101920217
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE InvestorsObserver