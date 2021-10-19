Xinergy GlobalTM Named Clutch's 2021 Top Market Research Company in China

Xinergy G­­­lobal has been named 'top market research company' by Clutch.co in China





Specializing in global business expansion, Xinergy offers a wide array of consulting services and is a trusted partner when it comes to scaling up internationally.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinergy Global, an international consulting firm specializing in global business strategy, announced today that it has been named the top market research company and ranked as one of the top 3 best B2B companies in China by the prestigious Clutch.co. With offices in Tel Aviv, Shanghai and New-Delhi, Xinergy is well-positioned to offer tailor-made strategy solutions for companies looking to scale-up their global operations.

Co-founders of Xinergy Global, Niv Schwartz and Yifeng Zhou.

"It is an honor to receive this award and to be recognized by our clients and the industry," said Yifeng Zhou, Co-founder and VP Partnerships of Xinergy Global (Shanghai). "This award is a natural outcome of our client-centered philosophy that is backed by a deep understanding of the rapidly changing trends in the market. We will continue striving to create value for our clients worldwide in their business expansion endeavours."

Slated to become the world's largest economy by 2028, the Chinese market represents significant potential when it comes to business expansion. This combined with its rapidly changing demographics, rising incomes, and increased consumer spending, China is a lucrative market that businesses cannot ignore.

Poised to help technology companies achieve their global ambitions, Xinergy offers a unique value proposition to growing companies: simplifying a daunting process with reliable, boutique expertise without the price tag of a large consulting firm.

Niv Schwartz, Founder & CEO of Xinergy Global stated: "With a multi-national team based around the world, we excel at helping companies plan their entry into markets which are complicated to navigate. We love seeing our clients grow globally. I'm proud of this accomplishment and look forward to continuing to expand our services internationally."

About Xinergy Global:

Xinergy Global is a business strategy consulting firm established in 2016 which focuses on assisting established companies expand their revenues by building and executing cost-effective global strategies. Backed by a unique methodology, Xinergy has assisted over 150 SMEs from around the world to mitigate risks and maximize success of global expansion. Xinergy offers rich expertise in a variety of industries.

