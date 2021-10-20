Alopexx Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Thomas T. Thomas as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alopexx, Inc. a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, broad-spectrum immune-mediated therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections, today announced that Thomas T. Thomas has joined the Company as chief financial officer. Mr. Thomas has over 30 years of experience in financial management and entrepreneurship in biotechnology, packaged goods, financial services and non-profit organizations.

"Thomas brings extensive and diverse financial skills to Alopexx and is ideally suited to help us evolve the Company," stated Alopexx CEO, Dr. Daniel Vlock.

Mr. Thomas added, "I am very excited to join a company that is focused on creating novel vaccines and therapeutics targeting unmet medical needs in antimicrobial resistance."

Mr. Thomas is the former Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Stupski Foundation (2009-2010). Prior to joining this foundation, Thomas spent twelve years at Genentech, Inc. in various financial roles serving as the company's Corporate Treasurer from 2001-2006. As Treasurer, he led Genentech's $6.5+ billion Corporate Investment Program, implemented and led an Enterprise Risk Management program identifying and mitigating those enterprise risks, partnered with Business Development in the financing of Genentech's Drug Collaborations and also executed large corporate transactions, including the $2 billion Global Public Debt Offering and the financing and construction of Genentech's South Campus Research Center Expansion, in support of Genentech's rapid growth. Since 2016, Thomas has served as an Independent Director on the Board of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, a NASDAQ company, as Chairman of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation Committee and has served on its Nomination and Governance Committee.

Thomas is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He received his MBA from the University of Cincinnati College of Business and he has a Bachelor of Music from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

About Alopexx, Inc.

Alopexx is a clinical stage biotechnology company targeting novel immune therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of bacterial, fungal and parasitic microbial infections. The target of our therapeutics, poly N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG), has been found in a wide range of pathogens. Our vaccine candidate, AV0328, has been shown to induce protective antibodies against a wide range of PNAG-expressing pathogens in a Phase 1 trial. F598, our fully human monoclonal antibody, has been shown to be safe and well tolerated in phase 1 and pilot trials. Following a single infusion, it can provide protection for 2-3 months.

Our goal is to develop a broad-spectrum, non-antibiotic therapeutic platform for the treatment and prevention of microbial infections. These immune therapeutics will reduce reliance on antibiotics and the development of antimicrobial resistance.

