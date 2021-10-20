Expedient Opens New Phoenix Data Center Extending the Reach of its Universal Multi-Cloud Services Portfolio

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to continue expanding and extending access to its portfolio of universal multi-cloud services, Expedient today announced the opening of a new cloud data center in Phoenix, Arizona to better serve increasing client demand in the western United States. Expedient will offer its hallmark best-in-class suite of curated tech stack capabilities from this 45,000 sq ft, 2.4-megawatt data center, making it possible for clients to leverage their legacy IT investments while taking advantage of cloud and hyperscale environments. This is the second data center opening for the company in less than 30 days, with more sites planned to be opened through 2022 and beyond.

Boston-Baltimore-Cleveland-Columubus-Indianapolis-Memphis-Pittsburgh. (PRNewsFoto/Expedient) (PRNewsFoto/EXPEDIENT)

The new state-of-the-art data center will provide Expedient cloud-based services to the company's growing customer base in the region, which includes the University of Phoenix, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, to name a few. This is the company's 13th data center location in the US, which has the capacity for more than 17,000 physical servers, empowering customers to optimize operations, performance, and costs across various environments, including colocation, public, private, or multi-cloud.

"Having Expedient here locally, in region, is a game changer for us," says Weldon Wu, CIO at the LA Regional Food Bank, a tenant at the new Phoenix data center facility. "They have been an instrumental partner in helping us better manage our ongoing cloud costs while optimizing workload and application performance. They continue to help us on our cloud journey, finding new ways to drive greater efficiencies and bottom-line results."

The facility will act as an onramp to the cloud by providing access to the company's Expedient CTRL Suite of capabilities which make it possible for clients to improve overall enterprise efficiencies, especially in the areas of infrastructure, data management, automation, security and networking. Expedient is the only premier cloud service provider to offer a complete portfolio of multi-cloud security and management services directly from a local data center based in Arizona. These capabilities also include providing high-speed network connectivity to other hyperscale cloud service providers, as well as colocation services for clients in the Phoenix area.

"We're continuing to build out new data center locations in under-serviced markets to meet growing customer demand," says Bryan Smith, Senior VP & Chief Strategy Officer at Expedient. "This is all part of our Cloud Different approach, which enables clients to migrate to the cloud on their terms. We're setting ourselves apart by offering a complete portfolio of services that are designed to get workloads and applications running on the right infrastructure from the start. This latest data center in Phoenix is just the beginning of our expansion plans."

The Phoenix data center is designed to meet or exceed the criteria of a Tier 3 data center as defined by the Uptime Institute's Data Center Classification System. Redundant power and cooling infrastructure systems are available within the data center and include three-standby, diesel fuel, engine-generator's, along with provisions for a future fourth unit. As a leading full-stack CSP, Expedient continues to deliver innovative cloud computing and data center Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) capabilities from all 13 data center locations. For more information on the Phoenix data center click here.

"Expedient's investment helps meet the needs of Greater Phoenix's thriving and expansive business ecosystem with multi-cloud solutions," says Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "We congratulate Expedient on the opening of its latest data center in Phoenix and the company's continued growth within the region."

About Expedient

Expedient helps companies transform their IT operations through award-winning multi-cloud solutions and managed services including disaster recovery, security and compliance, and more. The company's Cloud Different™ approach provides an on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications (both legacy and cloud native). Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient eases a customer's transition to the cloud by providing curated and bundled best of breed solutions backed by "white glove" services and support. Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are completed and audited annually for all locations and infrastructure platforms. Learn more at www.expedient.com/multicloud.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Expedient