NAEMT Awards- EMS Career Service of the Year to Pafford Medical Services

HOPE, Ark., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Pafford Medical Services Awarded 2021 EMS Career Service of the Year

Jamie Pafford-Gresham—at the center of the pandemic and making a difference for thousands.

Pafford Medical Services, headquartered in Hope, Arkansas, was awarded the National Association of EMTs (NAEMT) Dick Ferneau EMS Career Service of the Year Award at the NAEMT General Membership Meeting and at the EMS World EXPO Opening Ceremony at the Georgia World Congress Center on October 5, 2021. The prestigious award recognizes outstanding performance by a paid EMS service.

WHO:

Jamie Pafford-Gresham—at the center of the pandemic and making a difference for thousands.



At first glance, Jamie Pafford-Gresham is an unlikely CEO of a medical services company headquartered in the heart of Southeastern United States. Jamie is young. But, she's knowledgeable, articulate, and motivated—good qualities for the leader of a company that spans five states from eighty operations centers. Her 1,400 employees include paramedics, EMTs, physicians, nurses, dispatchers, and a host of support personnel who serve customers and patients from 200 ground ambulances, fixed-and rotary-wing ambulances, maritime vessels, and medical clinics in the US and the US Virgin Islands.

What sets Jamie apart from other leaders in the EMS industry?

This month on October 5 in Atlanta, Jamie accepted the National Association of Emergency Medical Services' Dick Ferneau EMS Career Service of the Year Award for 2021 recognizing outstanding performance by a paid ambulance service.

Her parents started the company in 1967. Assuming leadership of Pafford Medical Services in 2008, her vision has made the organization one of the top private ambulance services in the nation.

Jamie is known and respected by members of Congress, driving support for landmark efforts to garner Congressional support for the national safety net that the private ambulance industry provides. Serving as Secretary of the American Ambulance Association following a long-term leadership position chairing and co-chairing the AAA's Government Affairs Committee, Jamie has been an active board member since 1996.

What can Jamie tell you about her journey?

EMS is a tough profession. The spotlight now shining on first responders and healthcare workers struggling under the weight of Covid-19 is just the latest chapter in providing 24/7 mobile advanced life support to people from all walks of life.

STORY IDEAS:

Response to Covid-19

Early in the pandemic, Pafford took aggressive steps to secure sufficient PPE resources for clinical and support staff. In anticipation of new local COVID-19 surges in 2021, Pafford recognized that the best way to ensure continuity of care, as well as crew safety, was to establish their own medical clinic in Hope, AR. Now, Pafford crews and their families receive medical care, as needed, to ensure the health and safety of all responders. In concert with that effort, the clinic also offers monoclonal antibodies treatments for COVID-positive residents living in their Hope service area.

Disaster Deployment

Responding to an urgent request for EMS providers in the US Virgin Islands following Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017, Pafford first set up its USVI operations in St. Croix. In September 2021, after assessing available options, Pafford chartered two Airbus 300 aircrafts to transport about 125 paramedics, EMTs, nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, and pharmacists in each plane to the USVI to care people in USVI's COVID-19 devastated communities. They continue to serve there to date.

Floating Healthcare

Pafford stations paramedic teams, physicians, and nurses aboard Army Corps of Engineers' vessels that are plying the Mississippi river and its waterways, keeping them open for all types of boats and barges. Pafford's specially trained healthcare professionals live on these vessels, staffing onboard medical clinics for any medical emergencies or illness outbreaks.

Increased demand for medical helicopters and fixed-wing air ambulances

Pafford's three medical helicopters and four fixed-wing air ambulances have been performing double-duty during the past 12 months due to local hospital bed unavailability. The aircraft serve severely ill or injured patients' immediate needs for sophisticated hospital care, even if they must be transferred long distances to get the level of care required. Pafford's Clay Hobbs (Chief Operating Officer) is available to speak particularly about his experience helping a friend's son, who was near death from COVID, to find a bed in Chicago hundreds of miles from his Hope, AR home. Now, months after his Pafford fixed-wing air ambulance flight to Chicago, that patient, a young husband and father of two, recently was released from the hospital.

Pafford Medical Services' family legacy now sees three generations of family members choosing EMS careers.

Learn what it's like to grow up "ambulance." Pafford Medical Services founders established their company, Pafford Ambulance in Magnolia, Arkansas, in 1967. Since 2008, their children, Jamie, Greg, and John, have assumed ownership and have developed and expanded the company. Jamie's daughter Suzie and son Garrett, full-time company employees have achieved their EMT certifications. Brother Greg Pafford's son, Alex, Pafford is just this month entering the EMS field working for the company.

We encourage you to learn more about Pafford Medical Services and featuring Jamie Pafford-Gresham for your publication or program. Please visit https://www.paffordems.com/about/naemt-award-winners to gain access to more information, still photos, B-roll of Jamie's acceptance speech and initial reactions post award and more.

Media Kit: https://www.paffordems.com/about/naemt-award-winners

View original content:

SOURCE Pafford Medical Services