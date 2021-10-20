Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.55 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share payable on December 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 19, 2021.
