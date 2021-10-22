Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Net income climbs 27% for the year compared to the same period in 2020

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has released positive earnings results for the third quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.7 million for the quarter and $14.7 million for the first nine months of 2021. Both figures reflect increases over the same periods a year ago.

Earnings per common share were $0.59 in the third quarter and $1.85 for the first nine months of the year, increases from the same periods of 2020 at $0.55 and $1.46, respectively.

Highlights include growth in several key areas:

Net income increased 27% when comparing the first three quarters of 2021 to the same period in 2020.

Deposits rose to $1.7 billion , an increase of $126 million since the start of the year, largely the result of U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, government stimulus funds and new customer accounts.

Total assets were $2.1 billion and assets under management were $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2021 , both records for the Corporation.

Tender Offer Results:

The Corporation conducted a modified Dutch auction from September 1 to October 13, 2021 which designated a portion of funds from its recent $30 million subordinated debt issuance to purchase up to $20 million in ISBA common stock. The tender offer resulted in the Corporation purchasing 396,577 shares at a final price of $27.00 per share, for a total of $10.7 million. The tendered shares represented 5% of the outstanding shares.

"Our successful Dutch auction resulted in a reduction of ISBA shares in the open market, which should improve several key metrics for shareholders," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our ongoing stock repurchase plan and this tender offer both align with our strategic plan to improve shareholder value.

"Overall, Isabella Bank Corporation continues to grow its customer base through trusted, quality service as an independent, community bank," Evans said. "We're focused on meeting our customer needs while pursuing smart, strategic initiatives that benefit our shareholders, customers and communities over the long-term."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the third quarter 2021 was $4.7 million, compared to $4.4 million in 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, net income was $14.7 million, compared to $11.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first nine months of 2021 increased $2.4 million, or 6.6%, compared to the same period in 2020. Loan fees generated from participation in the SBA's Payroll Protection Program helped offset a reduction in gross interest income resulting from the decline in interest rates. Conversely, lower interest rates and a reduction in higher-cost borrowings benefited the Corporation with a $5.1 million decrease in interest expense during the nine-month period. The provision for loan losses also decreased $2 million when comparing the first nine months of 2021 to the same period in 2020, as a result of continued strong credit quality.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income decreased $90,000 during the first nine months of 2021 compared to 2020, when the Corporation recorded significant gains from redemption of bank-owned life insurance policies. During the same period in 2021, service charges and fees increased $800,000 and wealth management fees rose by $397,000. Noninterest expenses declined $98,000 as a result of a continued focus on reducing operating expenses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.85% and 2.87% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively, compared to 2.89% and 2.93% for the same periods in 2020. The Corporation's strategic plan includes programs to improve net yield on interest earning assets, including enhanced pricing related to loans and less reliance on higher cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits as funding sources.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets stood at $2.1 billion and assets under management were at $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, both records for the Corporation. Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $285 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $492 million, in addition to assets on the consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management increased $195 million compared to September 30, 2020.

Loans: Residential mortgage loans increased $14.1 million in the first nine months of the year and loans outstanding at the end of the third quarter totaled $1.2 billion. PPP loans, included within the commercial segment of the loan portfolio, declined by $20.4 million since the end of 2020 due to continued PPP loan forgiveness. This reduction in PPP loans was offset with growth in new commercial lending by $21.7 million.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $126 million since December 31, 2020.

Liquidity: The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $807.3 million of cash and available funds as of September 30, 2021. This total was comprised of $206.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $260.8 million in available lines of credit and approximately $340 million in unencumbered investment securities.

Capital: The Bank is designated as a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.32%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.94% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.64%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the third quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $26.03 as of September 30, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.15%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



September 30

2021

December 31

2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 29,876



$ 31,296

Interest bearing balances due from banks 176,606



215,344

Total cash and cash equivalents 206,482



246,640

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 494,384



339,228

Mortgage loans available-for-sale 818



2,741

Loans





Commercial 757,993



756,686

Agricultural 93,782



100,461

Residential real estate 321,620



307,543

Consumer 75,163



73,621

Gross loans 1,248,558



1,238,311

Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,093



9,744

Net loans 1,239,465



1,228,567

Premises and equipment 24,569



25,140

Corporate owned life insurance policies 32,690



28,292

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values 17,383



17,383

Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,309



48,331

Accrued interest receivable and other assets 18,601



21,056

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,082,701



$ 1,957,378

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Noninterest bearing $ 430,950



$ 375,395

Interest bearing demand deposits 374,137



302,444

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings 806,185



781,286

Certificates of deposit over $250 81,044



107,192

Total deposits 1,692,316



1,566,317

Borrowed funds





Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 67,519



68,747

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 60,000



90,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,136



—

Total borrowed funds 156,655



158,747

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,088



13,726

Total liabilities 1,861,059



1,738,790

Shareholders' equity





Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,926,610 shares (including 93,759 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020 140,004



142,247

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 4,455



4,183

Retained earnings 72,796



64,460

Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,387



7,698

Total shareholders' equity 221,642



218,588

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,082,701



$ 1,957,378



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income













Loans, including fees $ 13,033



$ 13,554



$ 38,634



$ 40,105

Available-for-sale securities













Taxable 1,224



1,071



3,529



3,912

Nontaxable 725



911



2,393



2,950

Federal funds sold and other 160



164



516



803

Total interest income 15,142



15,700



45,072



47,770

Interest expense













Deposits 1,251



1,996



4,363



7,034

Borrowings













Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements 13



7



40



22

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 299



1,200



1,093



3,911

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance

costs 266



—



349



—

Total interest expense 1,829



3,203



5,845



10,967

Net interest income 13,313



12,497



39,227



36,803

Provision for loan losses (107)



516



(599)



1,409

Net interest income after provision for

loan losses 13,420



11,981



39,826



35,394

Noninterest income













Service charges and fees 1,964



1,950



5,489



4,689

Wealth management fees 772



649



2,274



1,877

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 339



1,036



1,459



1,653

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 201



187



577



558

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life

insurance policies —



—



150



873

Other 91



238



265



654

Total noninterest income 3,367



4,060



10,214



10,304

Noninterest expenses













Compensation and benefits 6,116



6,101



17,693



17,763

Furniture and equipment 1,349



1,426



4,049



4,318

Occupancy 866



889



2,726



2,668

Other 2,854



2,534



8,029



7,846

Total noninterest expenses 11,185



10,950



32,497



32,595

Income before federal income tax expense 5,602



5,091



17,543



13,103

Federal income tax expense 916



734



2,838



1,495

NET INCOME $ 4,686



$ 4,357



$ 14,705



$ 11,608

Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.59



$ 0.55



$ 1.85



$ 1.46

Diluted $ 0.58



$ 0.54



$ 1.82



$ 1.43

Cash dividends per common share $ 0.27



$ 0.27



$ 0.81



$ 0.81



AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,203,468



$ 13,033



4.33 %

$ 1,275,297



$ 13,554



4.25 % Taxable investment securities 332,056



1,224



1.47 %

223,119



1,071



1.92 % Nontaxable investment securities 113,857



1,035



3.64 %

135,168



1,238



3.66 % Fed funds sold 4



—



0.02 %

—



—



— % Other 262,023



160



0.24 %

140,042



164



0.47 % Total earning assets 1,911,408



15,452



3.23 %

1,773,626



16,027



3.61 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,361)











(8,996)









Cash and demand deposits due from

banks 30,120











29,311









Premises and equipment 24,540











25,627









Accrued income and other assets 109,750











122,279









Total assets $ 2,066,457











$ 1,941,847









INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 366,345



$ 46



0.05 %

$ 277,695



$ 94



0.14 % Savings deposits 565,814



161



0.11 %

462,867



173



0.15 % Time deposits 323,322



1,044



1.29 %

375,916



1,729



1.84 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements 62,790



13



0.08 %

30,583



7



0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 62,718



299



1.91 %

205,000



1,200



2.34 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs 29,124



266



3.65 %

—



—



— % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,410,113



1,829



0.52 %

1,352,061



3,203



0.95 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 419,017











349,212









Other 12,826











16,441









Shareholders' equity 224,501











224,133









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,066,457











$ 1,941,847









Net interest income (FTE)



$ 13,623











$ 12,824





Net yield on interest earning

assets (FTE)







2.85 %









2.89 %







Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate

Average Balance

Tax Equivalent Interest

Average Yield / Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Loans $ 1,202,060



$ 38,634



4.29 %

$ 1,228,579



$ 40,105



4.35 % Taxable investment securities 268,435



3,529



1.75 %

237,509



3,912



2.20 % Nontaxable investment securities 122,675



3,346



3.64 %

142,893



3,989



3.72 % Fed funds sold 3



—



0.01 %

4



—



0.07 % Other 273,997



516



0.25 %

114,108



803



0.94 % Total earning assets 1,867,170



46,025



3.29 %

1,723,093



48,809



3.78 % NONEARNING ASSETS





















Allowance for loan losses (9,502)











(8,580)









Cash and demand deposits due

from banks 29,236











23,772









Premises and equipment 24,836











25,911









Accrued income and other assets 109,835











117,852









Total assets $ 2,021,575











$ 1,882,048









INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 337,561



$ 168



0.07 %

$ 254,283



$ 263



0.14 % Savings deposits 549,213



459



0.11 %

445,702



1,064



0.32 % Time deposits 345,960



3,736



1.44 %

389,375



5,707



1.95 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements 56,424



40



0.09 %

30,847



22



0.10 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 79,048



1,093



1.84 %

222,445



3,911



2.34 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs 12,907



349



3.61 %

—



—



— % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,381,113



5,845



0.56 %

1,342,652



10,967



1.09 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





















Demand deposits 405,046











304,322









Other 13,144











15,314









Shareholders' equity 222,272











219,760









Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity $ 2,021,575











$ 1,882,048









Net interest income (FTE)



$ 40,180











$ 37,842





Net yield on interest earning

assets (FTE)







2.87 %









2.93 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020 PER SHARE

















Basic earnings (loss) $ 0.59



$ 0.58



$ 0.68



$ (0.10)



$ 0.55

Diluted earnings (loss) $ 0.58



$ 0.57



$ 0.67



$ (0.10)



$ 0.54

Dividends $ 0.27



$ 0.27



$ 0.27



$ 0.27



$ 0.27

Tangible book value $ 21.87



$ 21.73



$ 21.35



$ 21.29



$ 21.75

Quoted market value

















High $ 26.74



$ 23.90



$ 22.50



$ 21.95



$ 19.00

Low $ 22.55



$ 21.00



$ 19.45



$ 15.73



$ 15.75

Close (1) $ 26.03



$ 23.00



$ 21.75



$ 19.57



$ 16.74

Common shares outstanding (1) 7,926,610



7,946,658



7,958,883



7,997,247



8,007,901

Average number of common shares outstanding 7,932,227



7,969,462



8,006,144



7,966,811



7,966,811

Average number of diluted common shares

outstanding 8,044,572



8,088,524



8,133,157



8,111,283



8,111,283

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average total assets 0.91 %

0.91 %

1.09 %

(0.15) %

0.90 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.35 %

8.35 %

9.78 %

(1.30) %

7.78 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 10.65 %

10.69 %

12.53 %

(1.63) %

9.93 % Net interest margin yield (FTE) 2.85 %

2.79 %

2.98 %

3.04 %

2.89 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)

















Loans sold with servicing retained $ 285,392



$ 290,033



$ 298,514



$ 301,377



$ 289,524

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth $ 491,784



$ 493,287



$ 454,459



$ 443,967



$ 403,730

Total assets under management $ 2,859,877



$ 2,814,727



$ 2,768,405



$ 2,702,722



$ 2,664,951

ASSET QUALITY (1)

















Nonaccrual status loans $ 3,077



$ 3,329



$ 4,532



$ 5,313



$ 4,946

Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 26,189



$ 28,947



$ 22,200



$ 23,257



$ 20,536

Foreclosed assets $ 348



$ 365



$ 384



$ 527



$ 651

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 160



$ (58)



$ (50)



$ 18



$ (113)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.25 %

0.28 %

0.38 %

0.43 %

0.38 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 %

0.19 %

0.26 %

0.31 %

0.30 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans 0.73 %

0.78 %

0.78 %

0.79 %

0.73 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

















Shareholders' equity to assets 10.64 %

10.88 %

10.83 %

11.17 %

11.29 % Tier 1 leverage 8.37 %

8.46 %

8.56 %

8.37 %

8.76 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.07 %

13.81 %

13.77 %

12.97 %

12.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.07 %

13.81 %

13.77 %

12.97 %

12.90 % Total risk-based capital 16.03 %

17.00 %

14.54 %

13.75 %

13.64 % (1) At end of period



































































































Nine Months Ended

















September 30

2021

September 30

2020

September 30

2019 PER SHARE

























Basic earnings















$ 1.85



$ 1.46



$ 1.53

Diluted earnings















$ 1.82



$ 1.43



$ 1.50

Dividends















$ 0.81



$ 0.81



$ 0.78

Tangible book value















$ 21.87



$ 21.75



$ 20.66

Quoted market value

























High















$ 26.74



$ 24.50



$ 24.50

Low















$ 19.45



$ 15.60



$ 22.01

Close (1)















$ 26.03



$ 16.74



$ 22.30

Common shares outstanding (1)















7,926,610



8,007,901



7,938,234

Average number of common shares outstanding















7,948,578



7,945,762



7,895,610

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding















8,065,252



8,096,802



8,084,965

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average total assets















0.97 %

0.82 %

0.89 % Return on average shareholders' equity















8.82 %

7.04 %

7.85 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity















11.28 %

9.05 %

10.29 % Net interest margin yield (FTE)















2.87 %

2.93 %

3.07 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)

























Loans sold with servicing retained















$ 285,392



$ 289,524



$ 258,873

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth















$ 491,784



$ 403,730



$ 475,574

Total assets under management















$ 2,859,877



$ 2,664,951



$ 2,548,131

ASSET QUALITY (1)

























Nonaccrual status loans















$ 3,077



$ 4,946



$ 8,107

Performing troubled debt restructurings















$ 26,189



$ 20,536



$ 20,310

Foreclosed assets















$ 348



$ 651



$ 513

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)















$ 52



$ (158)



$ 193

Nonperforming loans to gross loans















0.25 %

0.38 %

0.59 % Nonperforming assets to total assets















0.18 %

0.30 %

0.42 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans















0.73 %

0.73 %

0.69 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

























Shareholders' equity to assets















10.64 %

11.29 %

11.71 % Tier 1 leverage















8.37 %

8.76 %

9.16 % Common equity tier 1 capital















13.07 %

12.90 %

12.58 % Tier 1 risk-based capital















13.07 %

12.90 %

12.58 % Total risk-based capital















16.03 %

13.64 %

13.21 % (1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020 Commercial $ 757,993



$ 723,888



$ 725,540



$ 756,686



$ 821,102

Agricultural 93,782



95,197



91,629



100,461



102,263

Residential real estate 321,620



312,567



305,909



307,543



304,559

Consumer 75,163



75,011



72,840



73,621



75,384

Gross loans $ 1,248,558



$ 1,206,663



$ 1,195,918



$ 1,238,311



$ 1,303,308







September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 430,950



$ 428,410



$ 404,710



$ 375,395



$ 353,082

Interest bearing demand deposits 374,137



326,971



328,440



302,444



287,809

Savings deposits 572,136



549,134



555,688



505,497



474,483

Certificates of deposit 312,027



326,214



331,413



358,165



354,210

Brokered certificates of deposit —



—



14,029



14,029



14,029

Internet certificates of deposit 3,066



5,777



9,301



10,787



11,482

Total deposits $ 1,692,316



$ 1,636,506



$ 1,643,581



$ 1,566,317



$ 1,495,095







September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020 U.S. Treasury $ 192,069



$ 132,593



$ 29,371



$ —



$ —

States and political subdivisions 128,689



130,960



140,329



143,656



148,401

Auction rate money market preferred 3,246



3,260



3,224



3,237



3,194

Mortgage-backed securities 62,030



68,155



75,835



88,652



104,165

Collateralized mortgage obligations 100,767



109,294



116,865



101,983



107,294

Corporate 7,583



4,192



1,700



1,700



—

Available-for-sale securities, at fair

value $ 494,384



$ 448,454



$ 367,324



$ 339,228



$ 363,054







September 30

2021

June 30

2021

March 31

2021

December 31

2020

September 30

2020 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 60,000



$ 70,000



$ 90,000



$ 90,000



$ 205,000

Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase without stated maturity dates 67,519



62,274



51,967



68,747



33,349

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs 29,136



29,121



—



—



—

Total borrowed funds $ 156,655



$ 161,395



$ 141,967



$ 158,747



$ 238,349



SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020 Service charges and fees













ATM and debit card fees $ 1,156



$ 1,003



$ 3,282



$ 2,680

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 601



436



1,518



1,373

Freddie Mac servicing fee 177



162



572



476

Net OMSR income (loss) (28)



271



(128)



(79)

Other fees for customer services 58



78



245



239

Total service charges and fees 1,964



1,950



5,489



4,689

Wealth management fees 772



649



2,274



1,877

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 339



1,036



1,459



1,653

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies 201



187



577



558

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life

insurance policies —



—



150



873

Other













Net income (loss) on joint venture investment —



181



—



308

All other 91



57



265



346

Total other 91



238



265



654

Total noninterest income $ 3,367



$ 4,060



$ 10,214



$ 10,304







Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020 Compensation and benefits $ 6,116



$ 6,101



$ 17,693



$ 17,763

Furniture and equipment 1,349



1,426



4,049



4,318

Occupancy 866



889



2,726



2,668

Other













Audit, consulting, and legal fees 665



417



1,553



1,348

ATM and debit card fees 473



373



1,352



1,024

Marketing costs 236



209



683



677

Memberships and subscriptions 234



188



662



546

Loan underwriting fees 238



199



628



577

FDIC insurance premiums 169



159



529



459

Director fees 166



168



505



527

Donations and community relations 198



131



452



566

All other 475



690



1,665



2,122

Total other noninterest expenses 2,854



2,534



8,029



7,846

Total noninterest expenses $ 11,185



$ 10,950



$ 32,497



$ 32,595



