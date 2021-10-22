Orange County Jury Awards Crash Victim $13.5 Million

NEWBURGH, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After being hit in the rear by a distracted driver at 40 miles per hour, our client was rushed to an emergency room. Though she did not break any bones, the impact aggravated an arthritic ankle and injured her shoulder. After suffering for 8 years and enduring multiple surgeries on both her ankle and shoulder, an Orange County jury issued a verdict in her favor totaling $13,500,000. The award included $2,000,000 dollars for past medical expenses and $3,000,000 for future medical expenses.

Andrew G. Finkelstein, Managing Partner

Finkelstein & Partners trial attorneys Kenneth Fromson and Andrew Finkelstein argued successfully that distracted drivers who cause bodily harm and mayhem must be held accountable for their actions. Noted Mr. Finkelstein, "On behalf of our client, who has truly suffered, we are relieved and grateful to the members of the jury for acknowledging the driver's responsibility. Their decision sends a powerful message to our community. On a personal note, they have also provided our client financial relief, not only for the past 8 years' worth of medical expenses, but the reward also enables her to finally look to the future with hope."

Headquartered in Newburgh, NY, Finkelstein & Partners, LLP has been successfully winning serious injury cases for nearly 60 years. Offices are located throughout New York and New Jersey and services include Personal Injury, Social Security Disability Benefits, Workers' Compensation, Nursing Home Neglect and Veterans Services. The firm's Commit to Quit Distracted Driving program highlights the serious dangers of distracted driving for teen drivers. We care deeply about the work we do and the communities we serve. We encourage our family of employees to devote time and assistance to community projects, because we want to be a part of building better communities. To learn more, visit the firm's website at lawampm.com or call 1-800-Lawampm / 1-800-529-2676.

