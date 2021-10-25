C3 the World's Leading Food Tech Platform Makes Moves with Key Operations and Supply Chain Hires as the Company Plans for Explosive Growth with Continued Expansion Across the Country

C3 the World's Leading Food Tech Platform Makes Moves with Key Operations and Supply Chain Hires as the Company Plans for Explosive Growth with Continued Expansion Across the Country **Recruiting Handpicked Leaders, Visionary Sam Nazarian Prepares his Team for Expansion**

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Nazarian, the innovative Founder and CEO of C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), continues to elevate the global food tech platform's talent roster, and with the key additions at the operations and supply chain level. The new hires come at an important time for the company, just on the heels of the opening of Citizens New York at Manhattan West, C3's first brick and mortar culinary market, as well as additional openings and joint ventures planned throughout the country and internationally.

C3 Logo (PRNewsfoto/C3 by sbe)

With a focus on supply chain and operations, C3 is prepared for continued expansion. Taking care to build a stable foundation from the ground up, visionary Sam Nazarian has handpicked new team members at all levels, including one C-suite officer and two Senior Vice Presidents to fuel the company's strategic growth. Jared Mellin joins as Chief Supply Chain Officer, overseeing all efforts tied to sourcing, procuring, planning, manufacturing, and distribution of all C3 brand products and offerings.

AJ Nead, joins C3 as the Senior Vice President of Product, working to ensure brand quality and needs of the organization and external consumers. Additionally Giancarlo Fiorarancio joins as Senior Vice President of Technology, working to enhance C3's technology platforms, sourcing vendors and creating solutions to expand functional needs of C3's growing food tech platform.

A summation of the C3 new hires:

Jared Mellin - Chief Supply Chain Officer

Jared Mellin joins C3 as Chief Supply Chain Officer. After attaining his undergrad degree from the University of Pennsylvania, he attained his M.B.A from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Mellin comes to C3 after working for such companies as The Boston Consulting Group and also Peloton, where he served as the VP of Logistics & Operations. His passions include business strategy, operations and technology, key factors that enable him to connect technology to business goals.

Giancarlo Fiorarancio – Senior Vice President of Technology

Giancarlo Fiorarancio joins as the Senior Vice President of Technology. He has over 24 years of experience in leading technology and innovation teams at a variety of retailers and restaurant groups focused on bridging the gap between technology, operations and the guest experience. His in-depth knowledge of both front-of-house and back-of-house has allowed his teams to deliver solutions that have resulted in operational efficiencies, digital transformation and frictionless commerce.

Prior to C3, Giancarlo served as VP of IT & Hospitality Technology for The Howard Hughes Corporation. Additionally, he has held senior leadership roles at Flywheel Sports, Shake Shack, Le Pain Quotidien and Dean & Deluca.

AJ Nead – Senior Vice President of Product

AJ Nead joins C3 as the Senior Vice President of Product. He brings 14 years of product experience and having earned a degree in Economics from Syracuse University. His strengths include collaborating cross-functionally with product management, engineering and user research to ensure a smooth product development process. Additionally, he oversees cross-functional partner strategy and vision to ensure deadlines.

Giancarlo Reyes - Senior Analyst, Real Estate

Giancarlo Reyes joins C3 as a Senior Analyst for Real Estate. He is an innovative leader that consistently develops and implements improvements to operational processes. Giancarlo brings with him innovation, reliability and enthusiasm for C3's expansion with a strong background in F&B strategy, relationship management and negotiating agreements.

Michele Bard - Support & Onboarding Manager

Michele Bard joins C3 as Support & Onboarding Manger. She has a demonstrated history of working in the consumer goods industry among major brands. Bard shares a passion for the food and beverage industry and excels in onboarding, communication and client retention.

Jennifer Jones - Culinary Operations Specialist

Jennifer Jones joins C3 as Culinary Operations Specialist and with over twenty-five years' experience in the hospitality industry. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, Jennifer has a passion for creating recipes, procuring new ingredients and sourcing menu items.

Commenting on the strength and experience of C3's added operations and supply chain roster, Sam Nazarian, C3's Founder and CEO said, "With continued growth, C3 must focus on prioritizing top talent acquisitions, ensuring momentum of C3 and our brands. The addition of these new talented team members continue to shape the upward trajectory of C3. I look forward to working with our new hires to ensure C3's continued success and to oversee the contributions that these talented individuals will bring."

###

PRESS CONTACT

Jason Wanamaker | C3 | Jason.Wanamaker@sbe.com

About C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's array of culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 established shared digital kitchens, Citizens culinary markets and mobile delivery with the next-gen Go by Citizens app which launched in 2021. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa'Moto, Ella Mia, Cicci di Carne, El Pollo Verde, Plant Nation and with many other brands in the pipeline. As of March 2021, C3 operates 800 digital kitchens across the U.S. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE C3 by sbe