California State Court Issues Tentative Ruling in Endo's Favor Following Opioid Trial

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) ("Endo") today announced that, following a months-long trial, one of the first public nuisance cases filed against manufacturers of prescription opioid medications has ended with a California state court tentatively ruling that the defendants, including Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., are not liable.

The tentative ruling, issued on November 1, directs Endo and the other defendants to prepare and file a proposed statement of decision and a proposed judgment consistent with the tentative ruling within 30 days.

The case, pending in Orange County Superior Court, was filed in 2014 on behalf of the People of the State of California by Orange and Santa Clara Counties as Case No. 30-2014-00725287-CU-BT-CXC. Los Angeles County and the City of Oakland later joined as plaintiffs.

