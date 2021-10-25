Regional Qualifying Event Will Determine Top Auto Technician Professionals and Students in National Competition, Culminating with Championship Event in Nashville in December to Compete for Over $200,000 Cash and Prizes

First-Ever U.S. Auto Tech National Championship Qualifying Event Comes To Springville October 28th - 30th Regional Qualifying Event Will Determine Top Auto Technician Professionals and Students in National Competition, Culminating with Championship Event in Nashville in December to Compete for Over $200,000 Cash and Prizes

SYCAMORE, Ill., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., a family business that designs and manufactures products for the professional trades, and Intersport, an independent award-winning marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, have announced the inaugural U.S. Auto Technician National Championship (USATNC) competition. The competition was created this year to celebrate and showcase the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country. The program centers around a one-of-a-kind competition series, including four months of online and live qualifying challenges across the country to find the best 64 professional (32) and student (32) auto technicians, and brings them together for a national championship event scheduled to take place December 13-14, 2021, in Nashville, TN. A regional qualifying event is open for registration and will take place in Springville, UT October 28th-30th.

U.S. Auto Tech National Championship 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Intersport Inc)

What: US Auto Tech National Championship Qualifying Event

Who: Professional Auto Technicians and Students/Apprentices

Where: Little Giant Ladders HQ 1198 Spring Creek Pl. Springville, UT 84663

When: Thursday, October 28th – Saturday, October 30th

The regional tour qualifying event is one of seven that will determine the 64 finalists who will be invited to Nashville for the Championship event. From the finalists, three professionals and three students will be crowned first, second, and third prize winners, and will divvy up $200,000 in cash and prizes. Sponsors for the USATNC include 7-Eleven, Discount Tire, Duluth Trading, Garage Gurus, Little Giant Ladder Systems, Lucas Oil, ServiceTitan, and the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Registration for the competition is open at: www.usatnc.com

For a list of rules, see: https://www.tradesnation.com/us/en/etcs/autotech/official-rules.html

For additional information, visit: www.usatnc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intersport