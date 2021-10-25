Fusion Academy to Open Its Eighth Campus in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Academy San Antonio is now enrolling middle and high school students for the current school year and is scheduled to open its first campus here in January where it will offer a new education model grounded in its personalized approach to learning and offering students greater flexibility.

At Fusion, success is when students gain the confidence, foundational knowledge, and skills to take on new academic challenges and pursue their dreams; the curiosity to explore; a sense of their own creativity; self-awareness; a commitment to physical, social, and emotional health; and a passion to engage with community.

"At Fusion Academy the student is always front and center, that's our differentiator. It's truly a revolutionary approach to learning," said Lynique Charles, Fusion Academy San Antonio's Head of School.

Founded in San Diego, California in 1989, Fusion Academy's approach to learning is grounded in its one-to-one model of one teacher to one student, with different teachers for different classes. Fusion opened its first Texas academies in Dallas and Plano in 2014, and has since opened schools in Houston, Southlake, Sugarland, The Woodlands, and Austin. Fusion Academy San Antonio will be the eighth campus in Texas and the first campus to offer a new flexible learning model that combines three learning modalities including one-to-one learning, asynchronous digital, and small learning project-based groups.

As a result, students are better prepared academically, socially, and emotionally for their future. Fusion Academy student surveys show dramatic increases in academic engagement, positive relationships, and emotional support:

95% of students report being academically engaged at Fusion, up from 47% at their previous school

93% of students report having positive relationships at Fusion, up from 37% before enrolling.

87% of students reported that they received the emotional support they needed within their first three months at Fusion, up from 27% before enrolling.

"One-to-one learning is both exceptional and magical," said Fusion San Antonio Director of Outreach Haley Segovia. "We stand in awe as students' self-confidence, self-awareness, and self-advocacy flourish. Our new model marries students' strengths and goals with independent, collaborative, and personal learning modalities."

Fusion Academy utilizes an array of assessment tools to create a custom learning roadmap for students. Upon enrollment Fusion students take two assessments Measures of Academy Progress (MAP®) and Mindprint, which help students understand their level of mastery, as well as how they process information, how their memory works, and how they reason.

"This information is incredibly powerful for students and teachers. When the team understands why and how a student learns, they are both empowered to teach and learn in a way that aptly positions students in the driver's seat of their learning journey," said Charles.

Fusion teachers personalize instruction for student strengths, interests, and learning preferences. Schedules are also customized so students take classes at a time of day that works best for them. Athletes, actors, and students with extracurricular passions can schedule school around their life instead of the other way around. Other students who attend Fusion include gifted or accelerated students, students with mild learning differences such as dyslexia, or anyone looking for a more personalized learning environment.

Each Fusion campus features Homework Café spaces where students complete homework before leaving for the day. The social café is also the student social hub; where student meetings occur, clubs meet, and more. Fusion campuses feature a state-of-the-art recording studio, a mixed-media art studio, and a science lab with college-level tools. Fusion Academies are intended to remain small, serve as a haven from large traditional schools, and rarely exceed 100 students. Students can attend Fusion full-time for middle and high school, part-time for tutoring, classes for credit, or college counseling. Fusion students have been accepted to more than 200 unique colleges and universities, many being their first-choice school

Fusion Academy San Antonio will be located at 227 North Loop 1604 East. The campus is expected to open for in-person learning in January of 2022. Interested families can tour the school by calling (855) 465-9956 or learn more here.

About Fusion Academy:

Fusion Academy San Antonio is one of 63 academies serving grades 6 through 12 that provide quality individualized education. Fusion Academy is part of Fusion Education Group an organization committed to providing accredited personalized education and also includes Futures Academy, that offers one-to-one and small group instruction at 15 California campuses, Barnstable which offers traditional college-prep in a small school setting in New Jersey, and Fusion Global Academy which offers one-to-one personalized education for middle and high school students through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in the United States and 15 additional countries.

Learn more about Fusion Academy in San Antonio here.

About MAP®:

The MAP® assessment is an independent assessment developed by NWEA and used worldwide. MAP® covers three areas: Language Usage, Mathematics, and Reading, and creates a personalized testing experience by adjusting questions based on a student's ongoing performance. Fusion teachers utilize the results to gain a more accurate sense of the content a student has mastered.

About Mindprint

Mindprint is a cognitive assessment that reveals why a student is performing at a certain level. This tool helps teachers understand a student's cognitive process while working to identify where challenges might occur due to processing speed, memory, executive functions, or complex reasoning.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) is the process of our students learning social emotional skills. At Fusion Academy it is foundational to our approach. We design our programs to support their academic, social, and emotional development and we’re proud to say that our students receive support and guidance as they confront the complexities of social and emotional development.

Fusion Academy is a fully accredited private middle and high school with a completely personalized approach.

