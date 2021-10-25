How CPG Marketers Are Leveraging Shelf-Edge Media to Convert Shoppers into Buyers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestcom, the industry leader in shelf-edge media solutions for Retailers and CPGs, has published insights into How CPG Marketers are Converting Shoppers into Buyers at the Shelf-Edge.

The new retail media paradigm

In an increasingly complicated grocery landscape where CPGs face new challenges in delivering a cohesive omnichannel experience and driving measurable sales, marketers must optimize their marketing mix to reach consumers at just the right moments to influence buying decisions.

Influencing consumers where it matters most

Despite the rise in e-comm over the past year, brick and mortar remains the dominant channel for grocery, with 93% of sales occurring in-store. Consumers are ripe to be influenced by in-store messaging: 78% of consumers make grocery purchase decisions during their shopping trip, with 48% attributing an unplanned purchase to an in-store display or sign.

Shelf-edge media that converts

In-store marketing can be powerful, and there is no more influential place to capture consumers' attention than at the shelf-edge, where shoppers actively decide which of the competitive offerings to place in their cart. CPG marketers recognize shelf-edge media as a powerful vehicle that amplifies omnichannel messaging and drives measurable results.

Not all shelf-edge media is created equal, however. Vestcom shares best practices to get the most out of activating marketing messages at the shelf-edge, based on their expertise in deploying shelfAdz® media campaigns for more than 500 CPGs.

About Vestcom:

Vestcom is the industry leader in shelf-edge media for Retailers and CPGs. Vestcom's shelf-edge media solution, shelfAdz ® overlays brand content and new item messaging onto price-integrated media to drive conversion at the point of decision. With proven results, the average shelfAdz ® campaign boosts incremental sales by 20% and delivers an 8:1 incremental return on ad spend. Learn more at www.vestcom.com/cpg-solutions.

