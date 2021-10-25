Neptune Announces Appointment of KPMG as Auditor

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the appointment of KPMG LLP ("KPMG") as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective October 22, 2021.

The appointment of KPMG was made after a thorough evaluation process and has been approved by Neptune's Board of Directors and its Audit Committee.

KPMG will replace Ernst & Young LLP as Neptune's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a diversified health and wellness company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Neptune Wellness Solutions to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

