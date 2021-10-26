Assembly Acquires Pacvue, Enterprise Platform for E-Commerce Advertising, Sales and Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, the leading e-commerce software and data platform, serving millions of merchants spanning 125 countries, today announced the acquisition of Pacvue, an enterprise-grade marketplace advertising, sales and intelligence platform. Terms and financial details of the deal will not be disclosed.

Pacvue co-founder and president, Melissa Burdick (left), sits down with Assembly co-founder and CEO, Sandeep Kella (right).

With Pacvue, Assembly is now strategically positioned to offer customers at all stages the software they need to scale.

"To date, Assembly has focused on meeting the ever-changing needs of small-and-medium sized merchants by providing them with the suite of solutions they need to start, run and grow their business," said Sandeep Kella, co-founder and CEO of Assembly. "With Pacvue, Assembly is now strategically positioned to offer customers at all stages the software they need to scale their business."

Pacvue, one of the first to join the Amazon Advertising retail network in 2017, now serves over 30 sales channels and saw its revenue and customer base nearly triple in the last year. It recently launched Pacvue Commerce, enabling customers to get the benefits of both best-in-class marketplace advertising and retail media intelligence, all in the same platform.

Pacvue is led by Zhaohui Tang, co-founder and chairman, and Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president. Previously, Tang was a founder of Ad Sage, the largest search engine marketing company in China. Prior to Ad Sage, Tang was principal group program manager at Microsoft, where he was influential in the development of Bing search algorithms. Burdick is a 10-year Amazon veteran who helped build the Amazon CPG retail business. Burdick was also an early leader in developing the Amazon Ads business.

"We are proud to join Assembly in our shared commitment to serving customers of all sizes with the most powerful software in the industry," said Melissa Burdick, president and co-founder of Pacvue. "This acquisition enables us to accelerate product innovation, commercialize industry-first capabilities, and solidify Assembly's position as the only multi-channel e-commerce software platform serving everyone from SMB's to enterprises."

The Pacvue acquisition comes just one month after Assembly announced an investment round led by Advent International, which boosted Assembly's valuation to north of $1 billion. Following this acquisition, Assembly will continue to explore accelerating its product roadmap through acquisitions that fit its mission of scaling and supporting e-commerce merchants on every major channel worldwide.

About Assembly

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Assembly is a connected e-commerce software and data platform founded in 2019, empowering merchants to make more money, form better decisions, and take better actions through superior product, data, and community. For more information, visit:

Website: www.withassembly.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/withassembly/

About Pacvue

Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise platform for e-commerce advertising, sales, and intelligence. Combining unified retail analytics with the tools needed to take recommended actions, brands and sellers use Pacvue to grow their business across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and other marketplaces. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue empowers teams to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit:

Website: http://www.Pacvue.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pacvue

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 380 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of March 31, 2021, had $75 billion in assets under management. With 14 offices in 11 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 245 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit

Website: www.adventinternational.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

