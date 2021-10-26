Evonence Achieves the Workspace Transformation Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Google Cloud Recognizes Evonence's Technical Proficiency and Proven Success In Workspace Transformation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evonence today announced that it has achieved the Workspace Transformation Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning the Partner Specialization, Evonence has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Workspace Transformation field using Google Cloud technology.

Partner Advantage is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

Partners with this specialization have demonstrated significant success deploying Google Workspace to organizations, which includes providing services across all project work streams – such as Governance, Technical, People, Process, and Support.

"This specialization reflects our commitment and focus to excel in the Google workspace area, offering seamless workspace adoption experience. Google workspace allows businesses with real time collaboration, best in class enterprise grade security, secured data access,device management, online meetings and much more, allowing increased productivity and reduction in technology cost. Workspace solutions have been adopted by all the sizes of businesses including SMB, mid market and enterprise customers. Evonence continues to invest and grow in Google workspace, Google Cloud Infra migration and Google Cloud app modernization practice with purpose-built industry solutions. "

- Vijay Shah / Sales Director - Evonence.

About Evonence llc - We are a Columbus, OH- USA based Google cloud partner company providing Google Cloud solutions since 2014. We have successfully executed more than 1000+ Google workspace projects across various industry verticals like healthcare, retail, e-commerce, finance, manufacturing and other business services. Workspace services include deployment, change management, migration, training, billing and support.

Google Cloud platform services include infrastructure migration, windows workload migration to GCP, Application modernization, custom apps development and Dev ops using Google cloud services.

