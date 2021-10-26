Identity Automation, Partner at the Upcoming EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, Will Sponsor a General Session, Live Events The Leader in Digital Identity Management for Education Will Demonstrate Its Flagship RapidIdentity Platform and Innovative Compromised Credential Monitoring Service at Booth #1013

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, the digital identity platform for education, today announced that the company will be exhibiting at this year's EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, an event that showcases excellence in higher education IT, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia October 26 to October 29. In addition to hosting a booth, Identity Automation will sponsor a general session and live events at the conference.

The sponsored general session, "Beyond Buzzwords: Innovation, Inequity, and Imagination in the 21st Century," will be presented by Princeton Professor Ruha Benjamin and takes place Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Ballroom AB, 300 Level. The session focuses on the role of higher education in reimagining and retooling the default settings of science, technology and society to eliminate bias.

Identity Automation partner Moran Technology Consulting will also be presenting at the conference in a session titled "Identity, Access, and Privacy: Lessons from the Vanguard in Europe" on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. in 203AB, 200 Level. The Moran Technology Consulting team will discuss what they learned deploying a nationwide identity and governance administration (IGA) solution to the Norwegian higher education system. The team worked with Uninett, a state-owned organization, and Identity Automation to implement a first-generation shared IGA service through a pilot program at the University of Bergen.

Attendees can stop by Booth #1013 to see a demo of Identity Automation's flagship RapidIdentity Identity Access Management (IAM) platform, which delivers greater security and flexibility while lowering IAM costs. The Identity Automation team will also provide free reports to demonstrate how its add-on compromised credential monitoring service (powered by SpyCloud) helps higher education institutions counter the growing threat of ransomware, data breaches, and rising insurance costs by monitoring the dark web and sending alerts that administrators can use to automate responses. The Identity Automation team will connect with members of the Pathfinder Program , a thought leader community that embraces digital identity in education.

"We're looking forward to connecting with higher ed IT professionals at EDUCAUSE, hearing new ideas about the challenges institutions are facing and learning about the latest solutions, including our partner Moran Technology Consulting's experience deploying our identity access management solution in Norway," said Identity Automation CEO Jim Harold. "It's a great time to come together and share new ideas and lessons learned, and we're proud to be an EDUCAUSE sponsor and Bronze Partner."

Those who plan to attend the conference can set up an appointment with Identity Automation online at www.identityautomation.com/educause-2021 .

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit identityautomation.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Identity Automation