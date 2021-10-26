East Texas Now Business Break
OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend

Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's stock of $0.10 per share payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2021.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

