Printex Transparent Packaging is the first manufacturer to make clear boxes with 100% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) PET that is manufactured domestically

TORONTO, MONTREAL and NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Printex Transparent Packaging (PTP) has a New clear 100% PCR PET that looks virtually identical to virgin PET and it is made from 100% domestically sourced recycled PET plastic. Up until now, North American PET sheet and film producers have only offered up to 25% and 50% post-consumer recycled content (PCR) plastic for box grade packaging. Previously, it was difficult to produce a clear and un-tinted PET in 100% PCR. PTP calls their new material Eco-PET 100. It's a sustainable, clear replacement for virgin PET.

Printex Transparent Packaging is excited to be the first North American carton company to offer 100% post-consumer recycled plastic folding cartons sourced and manufactured in North America. New improvements in processing allows for a clear, un-tinted PET that is made from 100% recycled PET plastic bottles. Our Eco-PET 100 is made from domestically sourced post-consumer bottle flakes and can be recycled over and over again. (CNW Group/Printex Transparent Packaging)

Eco-PET 100 can help your company meet its sustainability goals for 2025 and onwards! PTP is committed to supporting sustainability efforts where we live. New improvements in processing allows for a clear, un-tinted PET that is sourced and made here in North America. Producing the 100% PCR PET here in North America uses and cleans up our own recycled plastic. It is important to PTP to support the ecosystem where we live! Printex Transparent Packaging believes that a true circular economy should include reducing carbon emissions by using domestic waste. Importing material does not make sense if you are trying to create a true loop.

PCR material is not new, so what is special about our new Eco-PET 100? Previously, the clarity and quality required for box grade material was not commercially available in 100% PCR and to achieve that was very expensive. The deterrents to its viability were both price and aesthetics. After significant product development and testing, the quality difference to virgin material is virtually non existent to the naked eye. The economics of producing this material and bringing it to market at a price point that is more in line with many companies packaging budgets required us to purchase this material in substantial volume. PTP can leverage the buying power of our 2 manufacturing plants dedicated to clear PET packaging to justify the high volume runs. Working with a key domestic rigid plastic film supplier, Printex Transparent Packaging is excited to be the first North American carton company to offer 100% post-consumer recycled plastic folding cartons sourced and manufactured in North America. Our total PCR offering will now consist of 3 products: ECO-PET 100, ECO-PET 50 & ECO-PET 25.

Now Printex Transparent Packaging can offer two additional ways to make your packaging sustainable, Post-Consumer Recycled PET and "Smart Design for Recycling". Talk to our designers today about what can be done to make your clear packaging more environmentally sustainable!

Our Eco-PET 100 is made from domestically sourced post-consumer bottle flakes and can be recycled over and over again.

About Printex Transparent Packaging - Brand owners first choice for clear plastic folding cartons. PTP has manufacturing facilities in both New York and Montreal to serve North America. Printex Transparent Packaging focuses on the specialized non-paper packaging converting business including supplying and applying clear PET windows to paper folding cartons. Products: Clear folding cartons, point of purchase Powerchutes,, literature holders, clear rigid windows for sbs cartons, set box covers and clear sleeves.

Proudly Made in USA and Canada

Printex Transparent Packaging is the largest clear folding box manufacturer in North America (CNW Group/Printex Transparent Packaging)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Printex Transparent Packaging