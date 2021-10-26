SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763. HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has passed the review of the British Standards Institution (BSI) and obtained the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 international standard certificate for PIMS (Privacy Information Management System).

ZTE obtains ISO/IEC 27701 international standard certificate for its terminal devices

This certificate demonstrates the international authorities' recognition of ZTE's terminal devices in terms of user privacy protection, and will further facilitate the innovative development of ZTE's terminal products in the fields of user data security and privacy protection.

To date, ZTE has been focusing on core scenarios, building an end-to-end, closed-loop and process-based privacy protection compliance system, and has integrated the concept of privacy protection into the product research and development processes.

The scope of this privacy protection certification covers the R&D, maintenance and operation services of the APPs based on ZTE's MyOS operating system (Message Service, Z-Voice, ZTE Cares, ZTE Market, ZTE Mall and Z-Board), as well as the functions based on MyOS operating system (system update, face recognition and ZTE account). ZTE has built a full-scenario user information security protection system involving consumer's face & voice, consumption & shopping, human-computer interaction and other core areas, which can comprehensively guard user privacy.

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is currently one of the most authoritative privacy protection standards in the world. The standard, jointly issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in August 2019, aims to help organizations effectively protect and process the collected personal information.

Also, the standard provides a strong guarantee for companies to meet the compliance requirements of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), recognized by the industry as the strictest privacy protection regulation in history. ZTE has passed the certification this time, marking that its privacy protection has reached the international advanced level.

ZTE has been committed to establishing an applicable, effective and leading data protection compliance system. Starting from 2019, ZTE has benchmarked the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 PIMS as well as industry best practices. Furthermore, ZTE has introduced and established the PIMS in the core product line, and continuously improved in accordance with the actual business. From 2020 to 2021, ZTE's wireless 5G products, wireless core network products, and digital technology products have successively passed ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification.

ZTE, as a provider of terminal devices in the full-scenario smart ecosystem, will continuously be committed to improving the privacy protection system to create a sustainable, transparent, open and credible privacy protection environment. Moving forward, the company, by virtue of its technological advantages, will take security as an important cornerstone, launch more 5G terminal devices, provide consumers with diverse and convenient products and services, and build a more amazing and secure digital and intelligent lifestyle.

